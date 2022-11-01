ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

tnhdigital.com

Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond

While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Closing arguments: New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race

Election Day is just around the corner: Tuesday, Nov. 8. To help you prepare to cast your vote, NHPR is sitting down with the candidates in New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is facing two challengers: Republican Don Bolduc and Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman. All election...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
uml.edu

NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Kelly Halldorson

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Kelly Halldorson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Karlyn Borysenko

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karlyn Borysenko.
WASHINGTON STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Lee Mattson: Kavanagh's communication, business skills will help him lead

Please join me in voting to elect Sean Kavanagh to the New Hampshire General Court as the representative from Center Harbor and New Hampton. Sean is the retired owner of a business that taught leadership and communication skills to other business people. He has the time and skills needed to work effectively in the legislature to solve whatever problems we face, instead of espousing hard left or right party dogma. He will be a refreshing voice to counter the frighteningly ill-advised shenanigans of the last biennium.
NEW HAMPTON, NH
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE

