WCVB
NH Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc says someone 'attempted to punch' him prior to debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Republican Don Bolduc, a candidate for U.S. Senate, says someone "attempted to punch" him prior to Wednesday's debate at Saint Anselm College. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, according to...
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
Bolduc campaign: Republican candidate for N.H. Senate was target of attack prior to debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country....
NHPR
'We shouldn’t be this divided': N.H. voters lament state of politics on eve of election
When Sen. Maggie Hassan canvassed the midday crowd at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester last week, she told 61-year-old Kitty Fleury, who works at a gas station and lives out of a motel room, that she was prioritizing affordable housing. “Look, we agree on that and I hope you...
tnhdigital.com
Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond
While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NHPR
Closing arguments: New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race
Election Day is just around the corner: Tuesday, Nov. 8. To help you prepare to cast your vote, NHPR is sitting down with the candidates in New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is facing two challengers: Republican Don Bolduc and Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman. All election...
uml.edu
NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots
Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
manchesterinklink.com
Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
WMUR.com
California Rep. Ro Khanna comes to New Hampshire to campaign for local Democrats
High-profile Democrats are coming to the Granite State to help candidates up and down the ballot. California congressman Ro Khanna is in New Hampshire for the next couple of days. He will be campaigning for his colleague, Democrat Chris Pappas, who is in a high-profile fight for his 1st Congressional...
WMUR.com
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
WMUR.com
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
NHPR
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Kelly Halldorson
NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Kelly Halldorson.
NHPR
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Karlyn Borysenko
NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karlyn Borysenko.
laconiadailysun.com
Lee Mattson: Kavanagh's communication, business skills will help him lead
Please join me in voting to elect Sean Kavanagh to the New Hampshire General Court as the representative from Center Harbor and New Hampton. Sean is the retired owner of a business that taught leadership and communication skills to other business people. He has the time and skills needed to work effectively in the legislature to solve whatever problems we face, instead of espousing hard left or right party dogma. He will be a refreshing voice to counter the frighteningly ill-advised shenanigans of the last biennium.
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Secretary of State honors volunteers working on historical records for 15 years
DOVER, N.H. — October is American Archives Month, and Monday the New Hampshire Secretary of State thanked a group of dedicated volunteers. Their work began 15 years ago when the Strafford County Superior Court had asked the archives to accept some of its earliest court records. Since then, Susan...
nhbr.com
$2.4 million in federal funds headed to New Hampshire to stem rental aid crisis
In the wake of a federal decision to cut off funding to New Hampshire’s year-and-a-half-long rent relief program, the state’s congressional delegation has announced that some $2.4 million in funding will be headed to Concord. While the amount is far smaller than the $67 million the state had...
WMUR.com
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
