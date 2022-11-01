ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Cameras Caught Man Breaking Into Pelosi Home: Report

Capitol Police cameras were reportedly recording the moment a man with a hammer broke a glass panel and entered the Pelosi residence. The problem was, The Washington Post reports, no one was watching, sources “familiar with how Capitol Police learned of the break-in and who have been briefed on or viewed the video themselves” told the paper. The cameras were installed more than eight years ago at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and while she has a constant security detail, as she left the city and returned to D.C. last week, “much of the security left with her, and officers in Washington stopped continuously monitoring video feeds outside her house,” according to the Post. When the speaker is at her San Francisco home, the paper reports that officers “actively monitor the external camera feeds to ensure perimeter security.” The attack on Paul Pelosi has highlighted the difficulty for law enforcement to protect 535 members of Congress at a time of heightened and “unprecedented” threats against them. While security improvements are on their way, “additional layers of physical security” are still needed, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.Read it at The Washington Post
NBC News

New details on violent attack inside Pelosi home

Dispatch calls reveal the coded messages Paul Pelosi told 911. Police now hailing the actions of the 23 year veteran operator, who being able to decipher what was being said, and elevated the response, likely saving Pelosi’s life. Officials are also investigating recent blog posts in connection with the suspect, who remains in custody. Multiple senior law enforcement officials telling NBC news the posts display contradictory extremist views and touch on a range of conspiracies.Oct. 29, 2022.

