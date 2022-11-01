Read full article on original website
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
Phoenix firefighter remembered after dying in US 93 crash near Kingman: 'Humble and hardworking'
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department is in mourning after one of its firefighters died in a car accident near Kingman, authorities announced on Nov. 3. Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.
13 year old arrested for threatening school shooting in Kingman, sheriff says
KINGMAN, Ariz. - A teenage student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a middle school in Mohave County. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies were contacted on Nov. 1 by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School who said he was given a threatening note by another student while riding on the bus after school.
Turner charged in Golden Valley homicide
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has charged one Golden Valley man with the murder of another. Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, is jailed for the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42, and faces unrelated charges from a previous arrest. Detectives exhumed Blake’s body on...
Teen arrested for making violence threat￼
KINGMAN – A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention for allegedly threatening to kill people at the Kingman Middle School. No one was hurt and no incident occurred. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after parents reported the threat at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, November 1. Agency spokesman Anita Mortensen said a parent reported the suspect student passed a note during his school bus ride home Tuesday afternoon.
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Council approves grants, SUVs for BCPD
BULLHEAD CITY — The last Bullhead City Council meeting before the changing of the guard was short, sweet and beneficial to local law enforcement. The first two items concerned grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. One was a $20,000 grant to improve DUI patrols and the...
Where Is Lake Havasu (Everything You Need To Know)
Bordering California and Arizona, Lake Havasu is a sizable reservoir on the Colorado River. With a surface area of 79 square kilometers (30.5 square miles) and a water volume of 0.8 cubic kilometers, or around 649,000 acre feet, it is a large body of water. With more than 2.5 million visitors each year, it is a very well-liked vacation spot.
Legal Notices for the Week of Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Dawn Marie Bridgman-Lloyd, 3304 E. Coarra Drive, Kingman, AZ 86409, (702)539-3786, dawnmariebridgeman@gmail.com, Petitioner, in Pro Per Prepared By: Diana L. Young, AZCLDP #81741, Tri-State Paralegal Services, AZCLDP #81742 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MOHAVE In re the Matter of the Estate of: DENISE MICHELE MASMAN, Deceased. Case No.: PB2022-00877 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DAWN MARIE BRIDGEMAN-LLOYD has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative c/o TRI-STATE PARALEGAL SERVICES, LLC, 4168 HIGHWAY 95, SUITE 103, FORT MOHAVE, AZ 86426. DATED this 28th day of October, 2022. /s/ Dawn Marie Bridgeman-Lloyd, Personal Representative.
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
Crash simulation/mock drill to involve school bus￼
KINGMAN – Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 to 10:00 a.m. the Kingman Fire Department, in a multi-agency coordinated effort, will be simulating a vehicle accident involving a school bus and another vehicle. This training simulation will take place at the Kingman Unified School District (KUSD) bus barn located off Andy Devine Avenue.
Classified Ads for the Week of Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
Collision leaves three dead, one critical
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report three people are dead and another person is critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bullhead City. Officers responded to the crash on the Bullhead Parkway at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. “Witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Equinox traveling...
An Arizona grandmother was arrested for giving food to the hungry. Now, she's suing
Bullhead City, Ariz., says Norma Thornton, 78, violated a city ordinance that prohibits people from giving out cooked food in public parks without a permit.
Animal shelter project advances￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Council has awarded a $180,000 contract to Selberg Associates, Inc. to design a new municipal animal shelter. City Manager Toby Cotter said the project has been on the drawing board for years and that the city has about $3.8-million earmarked for the endeavor.
Paul Walsh Memorial Veterans Day Parade set
BULLHEAD CITY – Honoring all who served, the 14th Annual Paul Walsh Memorial Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. on Miracle Mile. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the Most Patriotic floats. Presented by the First Marine Division Association,...
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
Controversy continues over LHC drag show￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A number of prominent citizens rallied to express support for the Lake Havasu City Council during its October 24 meeting. Theirs was a counterattack to weeks of stinging criticism of elected officials for failing to heed the call of some who insisted a drag queen show scheduled early next year should be canceled or regulated to protect children.
Enjoy the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) presents the Second Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend...
