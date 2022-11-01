Kathy Griffin lost her privilege of “free speech” on Twitter after her account was suspended. This was followed by a tweet from Elon Musk warning people about “engaging in impersonation.” The My Life on the D-List alum was suspended from using Twitter after she partook in a Twitter trend where users started changing their display name to Elon Musk. Griffin did not change her Twitter handle, which she had kept as “@kathygriffin.” Musk took to Twitter to warn other users engaging in behavior like Griffin’s saying, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.” “Previously,...

24 MINUTES AGO