Voting for new Fall River logo now open

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River officials have narrowed down the submissions for the city’s new logo to six finalists. Now, it’s up to residents to choose a winner.

Mayor Paul Coogan said they received more than 200 submissions from residents over the past few weeks, ranging from students to professional designers.

The finalists were decided by the Website Redesign and Rebranding Advisory Committee assembled by Coogan. The finalists were then invited to meet with a graphic designer to finalize their logo.

The winner of the contest will receive a $500 prize and be invited to the unveiling ceremony for the city’s new website, where the logo will be featured.

To vote, visit the city’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.