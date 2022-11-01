ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Voting for new Fall River logo now open

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eecxp_0iv1x8gW00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River officials have narrowed down the submissions for the city’s new logo to six finalists. Now, it’s up to residents to choose a winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WXcs_0iv1x8gW00

Mayor Paul Coogan said they received more than 200 submissions from residents over the past few weeks, ranging from students to professional designers.

Cast your vote here

The finalists were decided by the Website Redesign and Rebranding Advisory Committee assembled by Coogan. The finalists were then invited to meet with a graphic designer to finalize their logo.

The winner of the contest will receive a $500 prize and be invited to the unveiling ceremony for the city’s new website, where the logo will be featured.

To vote, visit the city’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Cranston committee votes to oppose homeless ‘pallet’ villages

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Housing the homeless is an issue many communities face, and Cranston is no exception. But Thursday night, councilors in Cranston voted to send a message to Gov. Dan McKee and other state housing officials that they do not want a village of so-called “pallet housing” for the homeless in their city. […]
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Journal Inquirer

Town urges people to stay out of Coventry Lake over cyanobacteria bloom

COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Manager’s Office is urging residents to be cautious of contacting the water in Coventry Lake following reports of a cyanobacteria bloom in the lake water. Eastern Highlands Health District had fielded a number of reports of observed surface accumulations in isolated parts of...
COVENTRY, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health

Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection

LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Newport Restaurant Week returns with flavors of fall

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport Restaurant Week is back, with fall dishes from more than 50 restaurants around the East Bay. The event runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 13 and features all types of farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, according to organizers. This fall, organizers are partnering with JPT Film + Event Center to host […]
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy