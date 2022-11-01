Read full article on original website
WVU and TCU will battle in the Big 12 Tournament Final on Sunday
The Big 12 Conference Championship match is set. West Virginia, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 TCU for the league title on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers are making their first championship final appearance since 2018 while the Horned Frogs are looking for a three-peat. They claimed the title in 2021 and 2020.
Segalla’s goal punches WVU’s ticket to Big 12 title game
Mountaineers get revenge on Texas and advance to Big 12 Final. West Virginia women’s soccer earned its spot in the Big 12 Tournament Final after upsetting top-seeded and 16th-ranked Texas 1-0 on Thursday. The Mountaineers return to the championship round for the first time since 2018. Fifth-year striker Lauren...
Quick Hits: Huggins praises team’s “competitive” mentality
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins spoke to members of the media on Thursday as the season opener for his WVU men’s basketball team sits a week away. The team is working to iron out some preseason kinks before it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Monday, especially with a largely new crop of players.
Mountaineers Head to PSU for Dual Meet Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a two-day dual meet against Penn State. Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, followed...
Due to injuries, WVU needs to “get creative” with available running backs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Depth at running back has been one of West Virginia’s greatest strengths this season, but as it nears the end of its Big 12 schedule, that position group has been hit hard with injuries. The year started with junior Tony Mathis, redshirt freshman Justin Johnson...
Stevenson expects to win the WVU way: It’s “never been pretty”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson knows his West Virginia team isn’t yet playing to its full potential. The Mountaineers were far from perfect in their exhibition win over Bowling Green, giving up 19 turnovers and shooting 37.1 percent from the field. They won the rebounding battle by an 18-board margin, but even that didn’t satisfy the fifth-year transfer guard.
WVU Hits the Road for Big 12 Fall Invite
The West Virginia University tennis team is back on the road this weekend, as the team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the 2022 Big 12 Fall Invitational, from Nov. 4-6, to wrap up the fall slate. Oklahoma State University is set to host the invite, with action taking place at...
Hershey’s History: How McLaurin got his unique name
WVU's sophomore safety's name stands right out -- and he doesn't even eat chocolate. The story of how Hershey McLaurin ended up as a safety at WVU is just as unique as his name. In his first media session as a Mountaineer, he knew a question about his unique moniker...
Brown updates injury list: Donaldson out for season
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.
Kayza Massey named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; 5 WVU players honored by the conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor. Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally...
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
West Virginia comes in at No. 29 in Week Six Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. The Mountaineers are looking to continue...
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
Harrison County 2022 General Election Guide
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Citizens in Harrison County will be some of the busier voters in north central West Virginia in the November General Election. At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
