The cause of death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot to death while at a party at a Texas bowling alley earlier this week, has officially been revealed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.According to the Harris County, Houston Medical Examiner's office, Takeoff's primary cause of death was "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."According to TMZ, the Harris County coroner’s office is believed to have completed its investigation into the 28-year-old rapper’s official cause of death. His body is also reportedly ready to be picked up for funeral services.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Takeoff – whose real name was Kirshnik...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO