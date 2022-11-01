Read full article on original website
The Football Player of the Week helped deliver some playoff payback
This week’s high school football honors recognize players who stepped up during postseason and rivalry contests. Here are the top performers from Week 10.
Shock and awe! Ricardo Weaver's kickoff return on game's last play lifts Martin County
Martin County senior Ricardo Weaver lived out every kid’s dream Thursday night. In the cauldron of competition against a city rival, Weaver was back deep to receive a kickoff to try and rescue the Tigers from a crushing defeat at the hands of Jensen Beach. Initially bobbling a deep kickoff with 6.3 seconds remaining,...
Sheridan Media
State Swimming and diving and State Volleyball Start Today / Rams and Broncs Open the Football Semi Finals at Home Tomorrow
STATE SWIMMING / DIVING – The Lady Bronc swimmers and divers will compete at the state championships in Laramie prelims get underway today. STATE VOLEYBALL – The state volleyball tournament starts today in Casper, the Big Horn Lady Rams will open with Kemmerer and the Tongue River Lady Eagles face Rocky Mountain.
9News
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in deal with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, adding another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense for the NFC North leader. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net...
