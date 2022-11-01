ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
stlmag.com

8 small towns to visit in Missouri

The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

What Are You Doing About It? Good Taste: A Fundraiser for Missouri Families, Job News USA Job Fair, Committed to the Cause Gala,

ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Jim Butler Auto Group’s Good Taste Initiative just launched to fight food insecurity. The dealership is collecting donated food at all locations, will give $50 from each car sold to a food pantry in Missouri, and will raise $100,000 for food pantries in the state. The Good Eats Gala will feature some of the best chefs in the St. Louis Area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Local Numbers For Missouri’s Fall Firearms Turkey Season

(Farmington) Hunters in Missouri checked 1,846 turkeys during the fall firearms turkey season that took place the entire month of October, wrapping up on Monday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 70 birds harvested. Here’s the local county breakdown…Dent County had 48 turkeys checked, Crawford 43, Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law

Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Voters in northwest Missouri say they became Republicans because 'Democrats left us'

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
MISSOURI STATE

