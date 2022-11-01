Did you know you have to clean your range hood filter? Many people don’t realize the range hood has a filter, so it accumulates years of build-up. The job of the range hood filter is to absorb grease and smoke, preventing it from clogging your exhaust. If this is the first time cleaning your filter, you may need to use a little extra scrubbing power to remove the heavy layers of grease. But once you get into a routine, cleaning the filter is fast and easy.

