'Julie & Julia' Food Writer Julie Powell Dead at 49
The writer helped pioneer food blogging as we know it today with her unfiltered missives from a real-life kitchen. Julie Powell, the food blogger who set out to make every recipe in Julia Child's legendary cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," has died at age 49. In an interview...
The Devastating Death Of Julie And Julia Author Julie Powell
The New York Times reports that Julie Powell, food blogger and author of the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," died on October 26 at her upstate New York home due to cardiac arrest. She was 49 years old. Powell rose to fame as a blogger chronicling...
What Julia Childs thought of Julie Powell
Julie Powell, whose memoir inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, has died at the age of 49 at her home in Olivebridge, New York.According to her husband, Eric Powell, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.The chef and blogger began her year-long Julie/Julia project in 2002, which saw her cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.Powell documented the process of cooking each recipe on her blog, including her ordeal with steaming a live lobster or the distinct comfort of making boeuf bourguignon.Her blog which became so popular that she turned it into a...
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
A Closer Look at The Brady Bunch’s Ann B. Davis aka Alice, the Housekeeper
The Brady Bunch wouldn’t have been complete without the family’s witty housekeeper and beloved friend, Alice Nelson. Portrayed by actress Ann B. Davis, Alice earned a spot in the hearts of the six Brady Bunch kids, often seen as a third parental figure, but it was her sense of humor that made her truly unforgettable.
Julie Powell, food blogger behind Julie and Julia book, dies aged 49
Julie Powell, a food writer who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died aged 49. In 2002, Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Her effort was...
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Joan Didion’s Possessions Are Going Up for Sale
“Ageing and its evidence remain life’s most predictable events,” Joan Didion wrote in her nihilistic 2011 memoir Blue Nights, “yet they also remain matters we prefer to leave unmentioned, unexplored.” The esteemed essayist, journalist, author and screenwriter died in December 2021 in New York, aged 87, and her sterile, therapeutic prose on life and grief remain as masterpieces of literature. Along with her words, Didion’s objects and art are remaining fingerprints of the literary marvel; an auction in New York will now make these pieces available for purchase, with proceeds going to various charities.
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer. “In the last 2 days, I’ve been by the side of both my mother and my aunt, Joanna, and watched them pass into the next world. I can’t truly comprehend this,” Julie wrote on Facebook. Joanna Simon, who died of thyroid cancer, rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.
Gabriel Byrne’s autobiographical ‘Walking With Ghosts’ now a new Broadway show
Gabriel Byrne, who has starred in dozens of films, including “Miller's Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects,” is telling his own story in a new Broadway show.
Author Mike Davis Dies at 76
Mike Davis, the Marxist scholar and author known as a crusader against social injustice and economic inequality, has died at 76, the Nation reports. Davis was born and raised in Southern California and became interested in leftist activism as a teenager. He worked as an organizer for the Students for a Democratic Society before attending UCLA, where he studied history.
'The Good Nurse' on Netflix: The True Story of Charles Cullen Explained
A new true crime drama is out on Netflix -- and no, I'm not talking about The Watcher or Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Good Nurse is a gripping film that follows Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), a nurse who befriends fellow nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) when he starts on her unit. Little does Loughren know, Cullen is a murderer behind the deaths of multiple patients.
Why Prince Harry's "unflinching" memoir "Spare," due out in January, is already a hot bestseller
Hours after its January publication date and title was announced, a book launched into the top 10 bestsellers on Amazon. An audiobook read by the author will be released simultaneously, and translations into 16 languages have already been planned for this book that hasn't even been published yet. The book...
Acclaimed Actor Eriq La Salle Pens Crime Thriller Series for Lavette Books
The Emmy-nominated actor has released the first of a three-book deal with Lavette Books/The Poisoned Pen Books, imprints related to the Ebony Publishing family. The post Acclaimed Actor Eriq La Salle Pens Crime Thriller Series for Lavette Books appeared first on The Washington Informer.
‘The Estate’ Is a Foul-Mouthed Family Comedy Perfect for the Holiday Season
Like it or not, we’re officially in the holiday season. For a sizable chunk of the population, that means having to start weeks of emotional and mental preparation just to deal with extended family. I myself do not have a difficult family. I’ve been told it’s a gift: While others plan an exit strategy before the pie is served, I’m nose-deep in the blueprints of where to hide the Christmas presents I bought a month early so they won’t be found and ruin the surprise.My lack of detestable aunts and weird uncles is a godsend, yes, but it makes me...
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction – Travel book “The Venice I Know” by Margie Miklas
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Travel book "The Venice I Know" by Margie Miklas, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08RR9SK2R. Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon...
Read all the books from 'The Book Case' podcast by Kate and Charlie Gibson
Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help. The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.
Yeah Noir: Discovering New Zealand Crime Fiction
I grew up in a small town on the west coast of Aotearoa New Zealand’s North Island. In the mid 80’s, Waitara’s short main street had two thriving, independent bookstores, with a well-stocked local library just around the corner. In this rural town of roughly 6,000 people, we were never far from a good book, and I always had a jumbled stack of novels next to my bed.
Causeway review: Jennifer Lawrence reminds us all how good she is
Dir: Lila Neugebauer. Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Harvard. 15, 94 minutes.Causeway isn’t about the actor Jennifer Lawrence. But in its own strange way it serves as a metaphor for Lawrence herself. It’s about a young woman who blows up – albeit in a war rather than Hollywood – and then has to pick up the pieces. It’s Lawrence’s first proper starring role since 2018, when a run of largely disliked projects (the Chris Pratt space romance Passengers; the masterful-slash-loathed biblical allegory Mother!) collided with her enormous fame and sent...
The Romantic by William Boyd review – a swashbuckling adventure
At the beginning of The Romantic, William Boyd asks: “What do we leave behind us when we die?” Posterity – and legacy – are questions that have preoccupied him for decades. There are few writers today as obsessed by the biographical – or faux-biographical – form. Over the course of his career, Boyd has specialised in examining the fictitious lives of his characters with wit and authority. He has now returned to life writing with this account of Cashel Greville Ross, the self-described “bastard son of an Anglo-Irish Protestant aristocrat and a Scottish governess”.
