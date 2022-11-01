Gloria Perry McDaniel, 86, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born May 13, 1936 in Boldman, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Norma Honeycutt Perry. She grew up in West Virginia, married David McDaniel in July of 1967 and they moved to North Carolina in 1969. She worked as the Assistant Manager for Kmart until her retirement. She attended Yates Thagard Baptist Church and loved both the church and the Women’s Bible Study. She also liked to read and do crossword puzzles but most of all, she cherished time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO