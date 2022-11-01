Read full article on original website
Obituary for Gloria Perry McDaniel of Aberdeen
Gloria Perry McDaniel, 86, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born May 13, 1936 in Boldman, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Norma Honeycutt Perry. She grew up in West Virginia, married David McDaniel in July of 1967 and they moved to North Carolina in 1969. She worked as the Assistant Manager for Kmart until her retirement. She attended Yates Thagard Baptist Church and loved both the church and the Women’s Bible Study. She also liked to read and do crossword puzzles but most of all, she cherished time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Christmas program in need of Moore sponsors
It is a record year for Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving its Moore County neighbors in need at Christmas time. After hosting three in-person registrations in Carthage, Robbins and Southern Pines, along with mail-in and online registrations continuing through Nov. 15, the group has topped its 2021 registration, exceeding more than 1,600 program participants.
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
Food Packaging Company opening in Rockingham providing 100 jobs
Direct Pack, Inc., a California-based maker of packaging for food products, will establish a manufacturing site in Rockingham that will serve its growing East Coast market. The company plans to invest over $20 million in the new facility, which will employ nearly 100 workers. “We’re having a phenomenal year,” said...
Found in Aberdeen
Two stray puppies were found in Aberdeen on Highway 211 near Kolcraft. They are males, weigh 5 and 6 pounds, and are not microchipped or wearing a collar. Kennel IDs: 84848 & 84849. For more information, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services at 910-947-2858.
Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
School district receives state safety funding
Moore County Schools has been awarded $618,026 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year. In addition, Moore Montessori Community School has been awarded $47,378. The funding, which is part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced across the state by N.C. Department of Public...
