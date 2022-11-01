Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Pagani Zonda V12-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Shines At SEMA 2022
At the beginning of this year, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (better known as The Kyza) announced that a crazy render he had created would be coming to life. The render was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7 and integrated styling cues from some of Saleem's favorite RX-7 tuners, and through the Live to Offend brand, the kit will be produced in limited numbers. Now, on the occasion of the SEMA Show 2022, the first real-life version of the kit has been revealed, and it looks amazing. But what's even more special is that the build is powered by a V12 engine from a Pagani Zonda.
2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540
The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
5 Cars Perfect For A Dodge Inline-Six HurriCrate Engine Swap
Dodge's decision to offer a series of crate engines based on its new Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six is a brilliant move. It also adds further fuel to the rumor that the Hurricane will power Dodge's next-generation muscle cars. It's an open secret that it will be used in Jeep and Ram products, but not as a replacement for the V8 models, but rather in addition.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Four-Rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 Gives Street-Legal 787B Vibes
The Mazda RX-7 (FD) remains one of the most iconic and sought-after Japanese sports cars money can buy. Aside from the gorgeous bodywork, the MX-5 Miata's bigger brother is most famous for its rotary powertrain. Rob Dahm is a great admirer of the unique engine, and the YouTuber even owns a three-rotor RX-7 that can give Ferraris a run for their money.
Kevin Hart Unveils Dark Knight Buick Grand National With Cadillac V6 Power
Buick's electrified future is now set in stone, with models like the Electra arriving in a few short years. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the brand's past. Kevin Hart clearly hasn't, but that's to be expected from the well-known gearhead. At SEMA 2022, Kevin unveiled his latest one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with MagnaFlow. It's a custom Buick Grand National he dubbed "The Dark Knight."
Porsche Flawlesy Restores Founder's 100-Year-Old Race Car Called Sascha
Study the history of car making and you'll see a passion for motorsport is what inspired the founders of some of the best-known car brands today. Two of the most prominent in the field had to be Enzo Ferrari and Ferdinand Porsche, both of whom started their careers driving products from other manufacturers before going out and making their legendary racing cars.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Ferrari Testarossa Spider Is The Perfect Car For Outrunning The Police
If you grew up in the late '80s or 90s, there's a good chance you spent a few bucks playing OutRun at the local arcade. If you were really fancy, you had a Sega system at home and could play it whenever. In any case, it might be too long ago to remember, so here's a recap. It's basically a game where you try and outrun the police in a Ferrari Testarossa Spider with an exceedingly hot blonde woman seated next to you. We assume she was attractive, as the graphics were hardly ground-breaking.
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Demonstrates the Art of Compromise
This may be news to our nation's political leaders, but "compromise" is not a dirty word. In fact, the notion of give-and-take can create something genuinely compelling. In the automotive arena, the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS stands as proof. The 911's Targa body style already exemplifies compromise. Its...
Slammed VW Bus Builds Head To SEMA 2022
It's crazy to think we'll have a new version of the iconic VW Bus in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2024. To tide us over, Kenny Pfitzer Designs will debut two custom Buses that will complement two clothing brands that "embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle."
Lexus Reveals 5 Incredible Custom Builds At SEMA 2022
After wowing the SEMA crowds last year with two race-ready IS sedans, Lexus has returned to the Las Vegas expo with no less than six awesome builds. The venerable IS makes a return this year, with Lexus transforming a regular IS 350 F Sport into the DSport IS600+. The name change is a nod to the revised power figures; the now-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 packs a mighty 600 horsepower when running on E85 fuel. Lexus describes this build as a track-focused project and has modified the sedan accordingly.
SVE Transforms Cadillac Escalade Into An 800-HP Monster
The luxury performance SUV market is exploding, with most major manufacturers offering hot versions of family SUVs. Cars like the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo continue to sell well, and local heroes like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat prove that American manufacturers can produce world-class vehicles.
BMW M4 CSL Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
In February of last year, the Porsche 911 GT3 was presented as Stuttgart's finest sports car to date, but as a GT product, it comes with a big rear wing that can be a little intimidating for some buyers. For those who want a little more subtlety, the GT3 Touring deletes the rear wing, but it no longer comes with rear seats.
Stretched Cadillac Escalade Can Be Yours For $220,000
If the Cadillac Escalade ESV simply isn't spacious enough for your needs, a dealership based in Fremont, California, has the perfect solution to your problems. Selling for the lofty price of $219,999, this stretched Caddy is almost certainly the most bizarre Escalade we've ever seen - and that includes Kim Kardashian's example.
CarBuzz.com
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
