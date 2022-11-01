ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota hunters this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?

It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota DNR issues multi-county burn ban

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a multi-county burn ban Wednesday due to dry conditions and high winds in many parts of the state. According to the DNR, the following counties are under the burn ban:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz

At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?

An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

