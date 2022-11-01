Read full article on original website
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
fox9.com
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions
A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota hunters this season.
Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?
It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
KEYC
Minnesota DNR issues multi-county burn ban
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a multi-county burn ban Wednesday due to dry conditions and high winds in many parts of the state. According to the DNR, the following counties are under the burn ban:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue...
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz
At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating
Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie
MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
mprnews.org
You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?
An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
