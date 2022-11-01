ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

‘It’s shaken me’: Bishop believes arsonist hit her Lebanon property

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFWS2_0iv1vYnr00

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was frightening moments for a family in Lebanon after they say they were hit by an arsonist. The Fite family woke in the early morning hours Sunday to what sounded like a series of explosions to find several of their cars in flames.

“It was so lit up out here, the flames was everywhere,” Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite told News 2.

Asleep on the couch, McMurry-Fite believes it was God that woke her around 1 a.m. Sunday.

“Whatever was out here was exploding everywhere,” she explained.

Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured

The flames were just feet from her son’s bedroom window.

“My son was in the room there,” she pointed. “He was just right over the fire, and we think the smoke was getting ready to consume him.”

The family of four praised God that they made it out safely.

“It was all because I was blessed to be in the living room, fell asleep on my couch, God woke me in time to be able to get my family out of the home.”

WATCH: Family wakes to five cars on fire in driveway

The majority of the flames came from a car that McMurry-Fite says the family hasn’t driven in about six months.

“It wasn’t driven so therefore it could not have been anything electrical that took place,” she explained.

The family has lived in the home for nearly two decades and has never had issues before, but they fear the damage was started at the hands of an arsonist.

“Very scary, it is very scary especially when you don’t know who did this or why the situation came forth. Who knows the reason this would happen? Who knows the reason why someone would do it.”

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

And the incident has led to worrisome thoughts within the community.

“It’s shaken me, it’s Shaken our church, it’s shaken this neighborhood. It’s shaken this city and it’s beyond this city. I’ve gotten so many calls globally pertaining to this incident since it happened,” she said.

While Fite is concerned, angry and hurt, she is also forgiving.

“If someone has done this and we do believe so, I would say I do forgive you but I know that you need Jesus in your life. I know you need some type of help to go around hurting people.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

In total, five vehicles were damaged in the driveway, including their church van. A part of the home was also damaged.

Officials with the Lebanon Fire Department tell News 2 they have closed their investigation, saying the car was too damaged to determine a cause. However, if anyone has any information on the case, they are asked to call them at (615) 443-2903.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Family wakes to 5 cars on fire

A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set. A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set. Teen charged with carjacking pizza guy at gunpoint.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

3-year-old girl hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself, officials say

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.
ALGOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy