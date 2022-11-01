Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
siouxfalls.business
Neighborhood that lost Hy-Vee to get reduced-price grocery store
The west-central neighborhood left without a grocery store nearby earlier this year soon will see some of that void filled. Fair Market, a reduced-price grocery store, has founded a location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and plans to open a location there in the next month. The neighborhood lost access...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth. She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange...
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
KELOLAND TV
Something old for something new for winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As portions of KELOLAND await their first snow of fall, one Sioux Falls business is gearing up for the winter sports season. Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls started selling ski and snowboard equipment last fall. “We had a little bit of learning of where to...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Nonprofit van stolen; Cooler weather on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Bread Break’s stolen van found undamaged in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
siouxfalls.business
Remodeled home, acreage with event barn top million-dollar mark
Two homes topped the million-dollar mark for residential sales for the week of Oct. 10. The No. 1 home in the The Park in Tuthill Highlands neighborhood in southeast Sioux Falls sold for $1.25 million. The two-story walkout home was built in 1995 on a 1-acre lot and was recently remodeled. With 4,800 square feet, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
KELOLAND TV
SF City Council OKs 9 of 14 video lottery requests, new guidelines to come
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 14 requests on the Sioux Falls City Council docket Tuesday night regarding the addition of more video lottery machines at five different establishments in Sioux Falls. It’s been a continuous discussion among the council. Of the 14 total requests, nine passed...
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
sfsimplified.com
Why the city is looking to get more land by the events center campus
Simplified: The City of Sioux Falls is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the county. Both parcels are near the existing event center campus – i.e. Denny Sanford Premier Center, birdcage, convention center, arena. Here's a look at the why behind the proposed acquisition. Why it matters.
KELOLAND TV
Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy machine repair business to open in Canton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new business focused on repairing heavy machinery announced plans to open in Canton. The Canton Economic Development Corporation announced Decker Sales will break ground on a 33,600 square-foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10 and hopes to bring 10 full time jobs to Canton.
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls Keeps Hustling
This article is from the November 2022 issue of SDPB Magazine. Read the full issue HERE. Sioux Falls is a city that doesn’t have a real reason to exist. No navigable river. No early industry. No major rail connections to kick it into an early industrial overdrive. And yet,...
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
