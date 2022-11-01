Read full article on original website
Why Bobby Flay Chose Titan-Chef Tiffany Derry
Look at the credits at the end of a television show, and you'll see how much goes into even the simplest programs. Not only does there need to be a jib operator, but they also need an assistant (in case the jib gets unruly, or whatever a jib does). Besides the jib world, there's the hassle of casting the right people for a show. (Consider what "Kitchen Nightmares" would be like if Ina Garten were running it. It would be called "Gentle, Thoughtful, Reflective Kitchen Dreamscapes," and it would only be watched for ASMR purposes.)
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The Devastating Death Of Julie And Julia Author Julie Powell
The New York Times reports that Julie Powell, food blogger and author of the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," died on October 26 at her upstate New York home due to cardiac arrest. She was 49 years old. Powell rose to fame as a blogger chronicling...
Jeopardy!’s Mayim Balik reveals producers demanded she change her behavior while hosting game show
JEOPARDY!'S Mayim Bialik has revealed one thing producers demand of her while hosting the game show. Mayim, 46, and her co-host, Ken Jennings, 48, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the future of the game show. The duo sat down with ABC news correspondent, T.J. Holmes, to...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'
Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza
It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!. Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
Jeopardy! boss Michael Davies claps back after fans spot celebrity contestant ‘breaking the rules’ on show
JEOPARDY! fans have claimed a contestant on the new celebrity spinoff broke the rules by doing something they couldn't believe. Executive Producer Michael Davies clapped back on Twitter after comedian Iliza Schlesinger was spotted using a cell phone on stage. On Sunday's Celebrity Jeopardy!, winner Ike Barinholtz faced comedian Iliza...
Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Gayle King Praises Sherri Shepherd’s New Talk Show's Early Success (Exclusive)
Gayle King has nothing but good things to say about Sherri Shepherd amid her new talk show's early success. ET's Rachel Smith was speaking to Shepherd at the New York premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when King joined in to give her friend a hug and sing her praises.
Andy Cohen Has 1 Major Regret Regarding His 2013 Interview With Oprah Winfrey
Winfrey hasn't returned to Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" since her initial appearance nearly a decade ago.
See Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Luxurious $18M NYC Penthouse
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a lot going on with their respective careers and family lives, and they're trying to sell their NYC penthouse in the process. The estate has been on the market since at least Jan. 2022 and has yet to find a new owner, but the singer and supermodel are ready to part ways. They are prepping for the birth of their fourth child, two years after suffering a devastating loss two years ago when they lost their third child prematurely, a son they named Jack. Recently, the supermodel took to social media to announce that they are expecting again, and they both couldn't be happier. While they are one of Hollywood's most adorned couples now, they admit they had earlier dating woes. Reflecting on being married nearly a decade, Legend revealed during an episode of the On Purpose podcast that he wasn't as present in the beginning of their love journey. "I think I was more selfish then," John told Jay about the early days of their romance. "I wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship," he said. Thankfully, things have turned around. It will be better for them if they can get this NYC pad sold.
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Must Apparently Pay For Their Own Travel And Hotel
For fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the popular game show Jeopardy!, there’s now a podcast for that. Called Inside Jeopardy!, the producers will discuss facts about the show that many may not have heard before. A producer named Sarah Whitcomb Foss was recently on the podcast and opened up about how contestants get to Los Angeles for their first episode.
An Inside Look at Tiffany Trump’s Bachelorette Party and Extravagant Gift Bags
Courtesy of Tiffany Trump Going all out. Tiffany Trump held her bachelorette party last month in Key West, Florida — and party stylist Amanda Orso made sure that the bride-to-be and her guests were well taken care of. Orso — also known as “the swag queen” — put together the luxurious gift bags for the […]
Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Makes History as First Yachtie Replaced for Injury in History of Series
Despite a slew of 'Below Deck' yachties having accidents and getting injured on the show, stew Kyle Viljoen is the first to leave because of his injury.
'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'
Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
