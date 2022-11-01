Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican Food
Chili Tepin Restaurant(Image is author's) A relatively new Mexican restaurant located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is the Chile-Tepin Restaurant. They received the award for the Best New Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City in 2017 by The Salt Lake Tribune.
Upcoming Holiday Events: Halloween Is Over, Christmas Is Here
Any amount of time on social media will show, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, it’s spooky season. But as soon as the calendar turns over to Nov. 1, the Halloween decorations, parties and content disappear, gobbled up by Christmas cheer, winter holiday events and Mariah Carey. The pop singer shows off her famous range (in more ways than one) with a video on Twitter, transforming from a catsuit-clad witch to a Santa Claus-inspired holiday reveler, looking like she walked straight out of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video. And who are we mere mortals to disagree with Mariah Carey? “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the charts every year around the holidays and it’s one of the best selling singles of all time.
