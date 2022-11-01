Any amount of time on social media will show, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, it’s spooky season. But as soon as the calendar turns over to Nov. 1, the Halloween decorations, parties and content disappear, gobbled up by Christmas cheer, winter holiday events and Mariah Carey. The pop singer shows off her famous range (in more ways than one) with a video on Twitter, transforming from a catsuit-clad witch to a Santa Claus-inspired holiday reveler, looking like she walked straight out of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video. And who are we mere mortals to disagree with Mariah Carey? “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the charts every year around the holidays and it’s one of the best selling singles of all time.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO