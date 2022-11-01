ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit

The family of Porter Burks, 20, called police for help when he was suffering from a psychotic break and he ended up dead Like other young people his age, Porter Burks enjoyed music and liked to dance. But when the 20-year-old Detroit, Mich., native was in the throes of a psychotic episode due to his paranoid schizophrenia, he was irrational and unable to think clearly — a hallmark of his mental illness. On Oct. 2, his family called police for help when he was in the middle of a...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Karamo Detroit lawsuit will remain before a Wayne County judge

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo against Detroit election officials will move forward under a Wayne County Judge. That's after attorneys for the plaintiffs had asked the court to disqualify over 50 Wayne County judges from overseeing the case. They withdrew that motion...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules

Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Water activists seek new deadline for replacing Flint's lead service lines

Activists want a federal judge to impose a new deadline on the city of Flint to finish replacing lead service lines. Pipes connecting homes and businesses to city water mains were a main source of lead leaching into Flint’s drinking water during the city’s water crisis. Replacing aging...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections

Detroit — The City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows. The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Inside a crisis pregnancy center

In just a few days, Michiganders will vote on Proposition 3: a plan to embed abortion and other reproductive rights in the state’s constitution. Michigan Radio and Stateside have been talking to Michiganders about reproductive rights. Last week, Kate Wells shared a look inside one of Michigan's abortion clinics. This week, Stateside is taking you inside a crisis pregnancy center — an organization that hopes to convince women to not have an abortion and carry their pregnancies to term.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash

After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy