Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit
The family of Porter Burks, 20, called police for help when he was suffering from a psychotic break and he ended up dead Like other young people his age, Porter Burks enjoyed music and liked to dance. But when the 20-year-old Detroit, Mich., native was in the throes of a psychotic episode due to his paranoid schizophrenia, he was irrational and unable to think clearly — a hallmark of his mental illness. On Oct. 2, his family called police for help when he was in the middle of a...
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
michiganradio.org
Karamo Detroit lawsuit will remain before a Wayne County judge
A lawsuit filed on behalf of Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo against Detroit election officials will move forward under a Wayne County Judge. That's after attorneys for the plaintiffs had asked the court to disqualify over 50 Wayne County judges from overseeing the case. They withdrew that motion...
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud
DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
Activists slam Detroit for missing deadline to fund right to counsel for low-income renters
The city was supposed to begin providing free legal counsel for low-income residents facing eviction
fox2detroit.com
Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliation, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit
The school was at risk of losing its accreditation due to its lack of diversity, suit states
michiganradio.org
Water activists seek new deadline for replacing Flint's lead service lines
Activists want a federal judge to impose a new deadline on the city of Flint to finish replacing lead service lines. Pipes connecting homes and businesses to city water mains were a main source of lead leaching into Flint’s drinking water during the city’s water crisis. Replacing aging...
Detroit News
Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections
Detroit — The City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows. The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New...
michiganradio.org
Detroit election officials expect drop in voter turnout, half of voters to use absentee ballots
Detroiters might not know election results before they go to bed on Election Day. Detroit’s election officials said Thursday that the first big batch of results should be available by 9 p.m., and they're hoping to have full results tallied by 4 a.m. the following morning. Detroit City Clerk...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
Detroit News
'Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks': Detroit NAACP slams voting lawsuit
A lawsuit spearheaded by the Republican candidate for Michigan's secretary of state asking a court to require Detroiters to vote or obtain absentee ballots in person "is intended to disenfranchise Black voters," the leader of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP said Tuesday. "Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is...
fox2detroit.com
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Inside a crisis pregnancy center
In just a few days, Michiganders will vote on Proposition 3: a plan to embed abortion and other reproductive rights in the state’s constitution. Michigan Radio and Stateside have been talking to Michiganders about reproductive rights. Last week, Kate Wells shared a look inside one of Michigan's abortion clinics. This week, Stateside is taking you inside a crisis pregnancy center — an organization that hopes to convince women to not have an abortion and carry their pregnancies to term.
The Oakland Press
Court file shows plea deal being weighed for Lanard Curtaindoll murder case
It appears a plea deal is in the works for a Pontiac man charged in the slaying of his daughter’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, whose body lay hidden under debris for months before being discovered. Kenneth Legrant Hawkins, 53, has a December trial date in Oakland County Circuit Court, for...
Detroit News
Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash
After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
