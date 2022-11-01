ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
KOOL 101.7

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird

In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’

Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’

The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Radcliffe on Going ‘Weird’ in His Post-Potter Career, Picking Roles “On the Basis of What Seems Fun”

In the spring of 2020, two films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out, almost back-to-back.  In Escape From Pretoria, he played Tim Jenkin, the real-life anti-apartheid activist and former political prisoner who in 1978 was part of a daring and successful breakout — using secretly made wooden keys — from a South African jail. More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Expands Deal With MultiChoice in Africa, Making Streamer Showmax New Home of WWE NetworkParamount+ Coming to Virgin Media in U.K. Under Multi-Year Carriage DealParamount Hits Nearly 67M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to 46M In Guns Akimbo, he played Miles, a computer programmer in a...
ComicBook

WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.

