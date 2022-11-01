Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Says He Averaged Only ‘7 Seconds of Usable Footage a Day’ for 1 Intense Scene
Daniel Radcliffe got candid about filming some of his more intricate scenes in the 'Harry Potter' movies.
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
Kit Harington Explains Why He’s So Psyched To Play A ‘Gnarly’ Villain In Blood For Dust
Kit Harington will play a 'gnarly' villain in Blood For Dust, and he's psyched about it.
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
Daniel Radcliffe Explains What Surprised Him About Reuniting With The Harry Potter Cast For The 20th Anniversary
Daniel Radcliffe reunited with the kids and adults of the Harry Potter franchise, and things got emotional.
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
Why 'Harry Potter's' Daniel Radcliffe condemned J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets
Daniel Radcliffe says he condemned J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets because he wanted "Harry Potter" fans to know that "not everybody ... felt that way."
No Time To Die’s Ralph Fiennes Offers Honest Thoughts About Daniel Craig’s James Bond Being Killed Off
No Time to Die's Ralph Fiennes offered his honest thoughts about Daniel Craig's James Bond being killed off in the film's finale.
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’
The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
Daniel Radcliffe on Going ‘Weird’ in His Post-Potter Career, Picking Roles “On the Basis of What Seems Fun”
In the spring of 2020, two films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out, almost back-to-back. In Escape From Pretoria, he played Tim Jenkin, the real-life anti-apartheid activist and former political prisoner who in 1978 was part of a daring and successful breakout — using secretly made wooden keys — from a South African jail. More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Expands Deal With MultiChoice in Africa, Making Streamer Showmax New Home of WWE NetworkParamount+ Coming to Virgin Media in U.K. Under Multi-Year Carriage DealParamount Hits Nearly 67M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to 46M In Guns Akimbo, he played Miles, a computer programmer in a...
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
