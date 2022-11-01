ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

23-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries after Sunday's collision with car

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
A 23-year-old motorist died after his motorcycle crashed with a car near Douglas Avenue and 27th Street.

Cole McBee was driving eastbound on Douglas Avenue at a high-rate of speed on Sunday when he collided with a car entering the street from 27th Street, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

McBee sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in Iowa City, where he died early Tuesday morning, according to the release. The 39-year-old female driver of the car was also treated at a local hospital for injuries, the release said.

More: Iowa bicyclist, smashed by a car in 2019, awarded $15 million settlement, advocates for safer roads

DMPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet in relation to the crash.

This is the 18th traffic fatality of 2022, and the ninth involving a motorcycle.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 23-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries after Sunday's collision with car

The Des Moines Register

