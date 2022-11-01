Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
KSAT 12
University Health pediatrician answers parents questions about RSV, other viruses
SAN ANTONIO – Why are so many children sick right now?. That’s what many parents are wondering as RSV, flu and stomach viruses are running rampant through schools and daycares this fall. Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek, University Health pediatric hospitalist and UT Health SA associate professor answers some...
tpr.org
Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday
A fasting moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday. The front is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area up to 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Costco ranks 3rd best location in the U.S. according to a survey
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians, rejoice — one of the city’s very own Costcos has been rated the 3rd best Costco in the country. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers to uncover which places have the best Costco shopping experience, according to a news release. A store in...
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations down nearly 80% since August 1 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Even with the arrival of colder weather, October didn't live up to its frightful reputation when it comes to a waning coronavirus pandemic. Bexar County saw a daily average of just 121 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the month, down from 414 in September. It marks the third straight month of lowering case counts following July's moderate virus surge, which could end up being the last endured in the San Antonio area.
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
news4sanantonio.com
Health insurance 'family glitch' could cause costs to skyrocket
SAN ANTONIO – Open enrollment for health insurance begins Tuesday at workplaces across the country as well as in the public marketplace. The Trouble Shooters expose a new glitch this year that will impact millions of Americans. The “family glitch” is a gap in the Affordable Care Act that...
KENS 5
Flu cases in Bexar County are rising earlier and faster than previous years. Here's why.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Flu cases are rising much earlier and faster than the same time last year, and the H3N2 strain is poised to be a problem, according to the Metropolitan Health District. The Health District published their third weekly Influenza Report Tuesday and the reported "Influenza-like Illness"...
Wear The Gown: San Antonio mother and nurse tells story of her child battling RSV
SAN ANTONIO — Right now across Bexar County a huge uptick in RSV cases is among young children. With RSV, the flu, and COVID all flying around, getting your child medical care as soon as possible if they become sick is of the utmost importance. "She started showing symptoms...
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Antonio could eliminate need for boosters in future
SAN ANTONIO – Groundbreaking research to create an entirely new type of COVID-19 vaccine is happening here in San Antonio, and the lead doctor is looking for locals to get involved. Current COVID-19 vaccines have successfully prevented severe illness, but multiple boosters are part of the deal. However, a...
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
Changes coming to South Point Apartments after nonprofit shows up, Kens 5 asks questions
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at the South Point Apartments said they have asked for repairs multiple times with no results. Eventually, they reached out to the Texas Organizing Project a few months ago after seeing that nonprofit get involved with another San Antonio apartment complex. Tenants worked with the...
San Antonio working to add 129 miles of sidewalks over the next five years
SAN ANTONIO — Fueled by an allotment of more than $21 million provided through this year's budget, San Antonio crews are embarking on an effort to fix sidewalks around town—while also preparing to improve public safety by adding dozens more. City officials say among their priorities is not...
Walmart launches grocery delivery service in San Antonio that brings food right to customers' fridges
The service is fee-free and tip-free for subscribers, and it will create 100 new jobs in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care
SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
KSAT 12
City could make it easier to build an in-law suite behind your home
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is mulling over a host of code changes on Thursdays, including one that would make it easier to build another, smaller residence behind your home. The city officially refers to these smaller buildings as accessory dwelling units (ADUs) though they are...
saobserver.com
The ‘Stinking’ Problem That Won’t Go Away- Company Suggests Eastside Neighbors Should Move Out Instead
The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
Midnight Rodeo dancehall a smoldering ruin after early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters worked for several hours to put out a massive fire at the former dancehall Midnight Rodeo Wednesday morning, first arriving around 4:30 a.m. as smoke was billowing out of the business. The San Antonio Fire Department said it's possible the fire started around 11 p.m....
