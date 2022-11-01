ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

University Health pediatrician answers parents questions about RSV, other viruses

SAN ANTONIO – Why are so many children sick right now?. That’s what many parents are wondering as RSV, flu and stomach viruses are running rampant through schools and daycares this fall. Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek, University Health pediatric hospitalist and UT Health SA associate professor answers some...
tpr.org

Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday

A fasting moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday. The front is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area up to 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations down nearly 80% since August 1 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Even with the arrival of colder weather, October didn't live up to its frightful reputation when it comes to a waning coronavirus pandemic. Bexar County saw a daily average of just 121 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the month, down from 414 in September. It marks the third straight month of lowering case counts following July's moderate virus surge, which could end up being the last endured in the San Antonio area.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Health insurance 'family glitch' could cause costs to skyrocket

SAN ANTONIO – Open enrollment for health insurance begins Tuesday at workplaces across the country as well as in the public marketplace. The Trouble Shooters expose a new glitch this year that will impact millions of Americans. The “family glitch” is a gap in the Affordable Care Act that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care

SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City could make it easier to build an in-law suite behind your home

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is mulling over a host of code changes on Thursdays, including one that would make it easier to build another, smaller residence behind your home. The city officially refers to these smaller buildings as accessory dwelling units (ADUs) though they are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

The ‘Stinking’ Problem That Won’t Go Away- Company Suggests Eastside Neighbors Should Move Out Instead

The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
