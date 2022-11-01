Thursday night dilemma? Will you watch Phillies, Eagles or both?

Good news, Philly fans. If you want to watch the Phillies and Eagles on Thursday night, you don't have to toggle from streaming to cable.

The news of Monday's rainout means the Phillies will play the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday, which was originally an off day. Normally that's not a problem, but with the Eagles also playing Houston Texans that night, the two games will run head to head. The World Series game will stay on Fox 29, but the Eagles game will be on Channel 17.

This is huge news for fans who wanted to channel surf between the two games. Typically, Thursday Night Football games are broadcast exclusively on Prime Video, but the games always air in the local markets on traditional TV.

Both games are important ones.

Game 5 could be the deciding game in the series, which is tied at one as it moves to Philadelphia for Game 3 tonight. Obviously World Series games take precedence over a regular season game, but the Eagles have a big one on tap too.

Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are 7-0 on the season, and have a very good chance at improving to 8-0 with a win over the struggling Texans.

Hey, at least the Flyers and Sixers are off that night! Although, if you're not a football or baseball fan, you can watch a replay of Wednesday's Flyers game against the Maple Leafs.