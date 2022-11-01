ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Know where to go for the polls this Election Day in Alamance County

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0418_0iv1twil00

Election Day is next Tuesday, November 8. This election season Alamance County residents looking to vote can find our their polling place below. The polls will be be open this week from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. On Election day, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A sample ballot can be found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncsbesb/20221108/152_1_B0002.pdf.

Voting Precincts

During early voting, voters can cast their ballots at any of the five polling locations. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned polling place. To find your polling place, go to alamance-nc.com/elections . If a voter goes to a different polling location, they can cast a provisional ballot.

Burlington

The North Burlington district polls are at Mayco Bigelow Center, located at 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington.

The South Burlington district polls are at New Birth Baptist Church, located at 424 S Flanner St.

The East Burlington district polls are at the Fairchild Community Center, located at 827 S. Graham Hopedale Road, Burlington.

The West Burlington district polls are at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 508 W. Davis St., Burlington.

The Burlington 4th district polls are at Hillcrest Elementary School, located at 1714 W. Davis St., Burlington.

The Burlington 5th district polls are at the Grove Park Baptist Church, located at 108 Trail One, Burlington.

The Burlington 6th district polls are at Turrentine Middle School, located at 1710 Edgewood Ave., Burlington.

The Burlington 7th district polls are at the Elmira Community Center, located at 810 Wicker St., Burlington, NC

The Burlington 8th district polls are at Kernodle Senior Center, located at 1535 S. Mebane St,, Burlington.

The Burlington 9th district polls are at the Baptist Temple, located at 2224 Anthony Road, Burlington.

The Burlington 10th district polls are at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, located at 609 Trail Two, Burlington.

Graham

The Graham 3rd district polls are at R. Homer Andrews Elementary School, located at 2630 Buckingham Rd, Burlington

The Graham 4th district polls are at the Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 2744 Maple Ave., Burlington.

The North Graham district polls are at The Graham Recreation Center, located at 311 College Street, Graham.

The East Graham district polls are at the Graham Civic Center, located at 503 McGee St., Graham.

The South Graham district polls are at the Bethany Presbyterian Church, located at 503 McGee St., Graham.

The West Graham district polls are at the Harvey Newlin Elementary School, located at 316 Carden St., Burlington.

Haw River

The Haw River district polls are at the Civic Center, located at 110 Stone St., Haw River.

E arly voting one-stop polling places

One-stop early voting: individuals can register and vote at the same place. Early Voting is open from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Graham Recreation Center is located at 311 College St., Graham.

The Kernodle Senior Center is located at 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington, NC

The Elmira Community Center is located at 810 Wicker St., Burlington, NC

The Mebane Arts & Community Center is located at 633 Corregidor St., Mebane, NC

The Elon South Gym is located at 329 S. Antioch Ave., Elon, NC

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Know where to go for the polls this Election Day in Alamance County

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Meet Scrappy, the Greensboro Fire Department’s official fire cat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog? On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat. “While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy