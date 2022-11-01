ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Finishes as Runner-Up for NL Gold Glove Award

By Noah Camras
 2 days ago

He finished behind Max Fried for the award.

Tyler Anderson had a dream season in 2022. Anderson signed with the Dodgers this past on a one-year, $8 million prove-it deal. And proving it is exactly what he did.

Anderson was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and was up for his first career Gold Glove Award.

He didn't win the award, finishing as a runner-up to Braves LHP Max Fried, but that doesn't take away from the incredible first season he had in LA.

Anderson finished the year with a career-high 15 wins and 2.57 ERA. He led the Dodgers with 178.2 innings pitched, and threw a dominant five shutout innings in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Anderson had five defensive runs saved above average and turned two double plays this season. He also had one pickoff.

His 2022 defensive season, however, will be most remembered by this play.

Anderson is a free agent this offseason, but the Dodgers are expected to make a big play to get him to re-sign. He would be a very solid fourth or fifth starter for this team in 2023.

