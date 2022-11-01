Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October
Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
Oakland mayoral candidates share positions on gun violence, leadership, climate at forum
Nine of 10 Oakland mayoral candidates sought to sway the public’s conscience at a forum held less than two weeks from Election Day. Attending the Oct. 28 event at St. Columba Catholic Church were civil rights attorney Allyssa Victory Villanueva, nonprofit executive Gregory Hodge, former City Councilmember Ignacio De La Fuente, small business owner Seneca Scott, City Councilmember Loren Taylor, entertainer Peter Liu, retired carpenter John Reimann, City Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao and City Councilmember Treva Reid.
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The police chief of Vallejo announced his abrupt resignation on Friday and wished the city and its police department “all the best.” Police Chief Shawny Williams was Vallejo’s top cop for nearly three years. Williams was hired as chief in November 2019 after a 26-year career with the San Jose Police […]
Oakland mayoral candidate: Seneca Scott
KRON4 is your local election headquarters and as we approach next week’s midterm elections, we are shining a spotlight on candidates for Oakland mayor. We spoke individually with candidates and we are publishing interviews with those candidates who met our polling threshold of 10% according to a recent poll commissioned by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. Seneca […]
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
sanjoseinside.com
Ex-Sheriff Smith Guilty of Corruption, Says Civil Court Jury
A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct. Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.
postnewsgroup.com
My Brother’s Keeper Chair Broderick Johnson Donates Laptops to Members of Oakland’s Hidden Genius Project
The Hidden Genius Project in downtown Oakland recently had a renowned special guest visit the organization. Broderick Johnson, chair of President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Advisory Council, former member of the Obama Administration, and current executive vice president of Digital Equity and Public Policy for Comcast, met with members of the organization.
Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty on 6 counts of corruption, misconduct
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff. The guilty verdict would have meant Smith’s removal from her position. […]
KQED
In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law
Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
davisvanguard.org
The Misconduct Is Piling Up in the Alameda County DA’s Office
Oakland, CA – The county DA’s office messed up “due to the failures of the prosecution team.” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Delia Trevino dismissed a sexual assault case because of, in her words, “overwhelming and outrageous” failures by the prosecution team. Judge Trevino is a former prosecutor in the Alameda DA’s Office for 17 years, and she felt compelled to dismiss the case to “protect the integrity of the justice system.”
oaklandside.org
Oakland homelessness programs in danger after Newsom pauses funding
Oakland homeless shelters and programs serving hundreds of unhoused people are in jeopardy following an announcement Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that he’s pausing $1 billion in funding promised to cities. Newsom said he’s withholding money from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program until cities come...
sfstandard.com
Politically Connected Real Estate Mogul Fails To Get Bank Fraud Conviction Tossed, Could Lose License
San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras—who found homes for the likes of Willie Brown and Robert Redford—failed in getting his conviction on bank fraud charges thrown out and could now face the loss of his real estate license, according to state regulations. On Thursday, Northern District Court...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
lmcexperience.com
LMC reacts to the situation
Following recent allegations of racism made on social media against a Los Medanos College department manager, members of the campus community were given the opportunity to voice their concerns at a special College Assembly Monday. Los Medanos College Associated Students also used their own weekly meeting the same day for students to respond as well.
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
sfstandard.com
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
SF housing project fight may go statewide
A battle over a 27-story high-rise residential project in downtown San Francisco could become a statewide political issue.
