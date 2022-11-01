ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football: Day remains optimistic about Smith-Njigba

By Jim Naveau
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUplK_0iv1tAnF00
Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS — Is it time to consider the possibility Ohio State’s standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba might not play the rest of the season?

Ohio State coach Ryan Day doesn’t think so. Neither does the Buckeyes’ receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Smith-Njigba has played briefly in three games and missed five games entirely, including last week’s 44-31 win over Penn State, because of a lingering hamstring injury.

When Day was asked during his weekly press conference on Tuesday if he is still hopeful Smith-Njigba could play at some point this season, he said, “Absolutely.”

Day also said he is confident OSU can achieve its goals – winning all its games, winning the Big Ten championship and bringing home a national championship – even if Smith-Njigba doesn’t play.

“I think we can,” he said. “But at the same time, I’d love to have him back, as I’m sure you can imagine. But this team is working hard and that’s why we build depth. You don’t know. And I’m sure more adversity is coming our way. We’re in November now so you never know what’s coming.”

Hartline said he has “a huge level of confidence” that Smith-Njigba can return to the field during the regular season or the postseason.

“He’s beating himself up a little bit. He’s been better this week,” he said. “He wants to play in the worst way and he’s frustrated.”

Smith-Njigba set Ohio State records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards last season. But he was injured in the first half of the season opener against Notre Dame and has suffered setbacks in two attempts to come back since then.

He sat out the Arkansas State game before testing his leg against Toledo in the third game of the season but aggravated the injury and missed OSU’s next three games against Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State.

He was in action for around 20 plays in a 54-10 win over Iowa but limped off the field, did not return and did not make the trip to Penn State. Last Tuesday, Day said the plan was for Smith-Njigba to be ready for that game.

Ohio State has survived the absence of its leading receiver because of the level of talent and the depth it has at the receivers positions.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has 48 catches for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka has 47 catches for 788 yards and 8 touchdowns and Julian Fleming has 19 catches for 354 yards and 6 touchdowns. And tight end Cade Stover has emerged as a pass catcher with 24 receptions for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Some other thoughts from Day:

• Miyan Williams’ injury: Day wouldn’t discuss the specifics of the injury that forced running back Miyan Williams out of the Penn State game in the first quarter and said any decision on Williams’ availability when No. 2 OSU (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) plays at Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) Saturday will not be announced until a few hours before the game.

He did say Williams’ injury, which appeared to involve his wrist or his hand, was sort of a freak injury.

“That was a very strange thing that happened. He was over by the sideline and when he got to the sideline the sideline crew didn’t drop the chains. So his hand and his arm got caught in the chain marker and he got banged up,” Day said. “I guess the best thing I can say is it’s not serious.”

• Not watching: Day said he didn’t plan to watch the ESPN show announcing the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday night.

“I will not watch it. I will be at practice. And if I’m not at practice I will be watching film, getting ready for Northwestern. Do I think we deserve to be in the top four? Absolutely. Do I think it matters all that much right now? No. What matters is beating Northwestern.”

• Taking nothing for granted: The fact that Ohio State is a huge favorite over Northwestern should not affect the Buckeyes’ approach this week, Day said.

“We’ve always said it’s about us. So why does that change this week? It doesn’t matter. Last week, going into Penn State it was about us and about our preparation. I think that is the first thing. Let’s just focus on us and getting better.

“I think the second thing is you have to continue doing what you’re doing every week. Our goals are still our goals. It’s a Big Ten match-up, it’s on the road, Fitz (Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald) does an unbelievable job. Maybe they don’t have the record they want but we have to go play football and we want to play at a high level. That’s the goal here. It really shouldn’t matter who we’re playing against,” he said.

• Running game struggles: In its last two games, Ohio State has rushed for 66 yards against Iowa and 98 yards against Penn State after averaging more than 200 yards a game on the ground in its first six games.

Day said there is not just one reason for that drop. “I think when you look at each of them (unsuccessful running plays), each of them is different. Each style of team we play has a different style up front. There certainly were some runs we could have blocked better. There were some runs that were blocked very well.

“We’ve just got to continue to work at it and swing at it and get more efficient at it. But there is nothing in there that is just glaring, like ‘Oh my God, we can’t run the ball outside or block these guys or we can’t read the hole.

“It sounds kind of like loser talk but it’s true. It was kind of one guy on each play but that’s how it works in football. We can clean it up and we have to clean it up to get more efficient early in the game because that’s when it’s at its hardest.”

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

How soon will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams return from his hand injury?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave no update on running back Miyan Williams’ status except to say his hand injury was “not serious.”. On his Thursday radio show 97.1 The Fan, Day expounded exactly how little the injury would limit the second half of the Buckeyes’ backfield combo. He indicated Williams would be available Saturday at Northwestern.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline

It’s pretty clear that Ohio State is doing their last heavy lifting in the 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line with just a few spots up for grabs. Now set with interior guys in this cycle after the commitment of Kayden McDonald on Monday, all eyes are on the defensive end position and the big three of Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei. Each has long been in the thick of things, but time is starting to run down on their uncommitted statuses with the December signing period getting closer.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia

The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Washington finally shed the name, but 37 high schools haven't

UTICA, Ohio -- On a warm Friday night in September in Midwestern farm country, Neil Snelling rests his elbows on top of a chain link fence in his usual spot beside the bleachers lining the home team's side of his alma mater's football field. Snelling has stood behind the students...
UTICA, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Newark, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Canal Winchester High School basketball team will have a game with Newark High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEWARK, OH
whbc.com

Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward. That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth and OSU Wexner set new revenue records in FY22, but one has an investment loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession. Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today

DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way

On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy