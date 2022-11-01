Read full article on original website
WSFA
Education community working to ensure students are prepared for workforce
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s economy is growing, and higher education leaders want to make sure students have the skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce. “We need to make sure that what we’re offering is really what the employers in this state need,” said Jim Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE).
alreporter.com
Ivey declares November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month”
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks to the Thank Alabama Teachers Month press event at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Governor Kay Ivey joined Alabama education leaders Tuesday at Carver High School to proclaim November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.”. This is the third annual...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
WSFA
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
Alabama schools lead nation in gains for Black, Hispanic students during pandemic, researchers say
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Black and Hispanic students in Alabama school districts made some of the greatest learning gains during the pandemic, according to a national analysis released last week. On Friday, an analysis of state...
WSFA
Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention. Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans. “It’s not about...
wtvy.com
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
wtvy.com
ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. The State Department of Education is worried there will be a large teacher retirement within the next few years. They’ve hired recruiters to encourage people in and...
OPINION: Sordid chapter in Alabama Criminal Justice History coming to a close
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the conviction and recommendation of the death penalty by a Marshall County jury of Jimmy Lee Spencer put the state one step closer to justice for the victims of his crimes and a sordid chapter in Alabama’s criminal justice history. Spencer was […]
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
WSFA
$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama: What to expect on election night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Republicans are looking to maintain their current lock on all statewide offices in Alabama. The race to replace 88-year-old U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is the marquee contest. Shelby is retiring after six terms. GOP nominee Katie Britt faces Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. Democrats...
Former Alabama correctional officer calls for ‘National Guard, State Troopers to come in right now’
Stacy Lee George, a former candidate for governor who said he resigned Oct. 26 after working at a north Alabama prison for more than 13 years, said the public needs to know how dangerous conditions are in the prison. George, 53, said he resigned from his job at Limestone Correctional...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
It's almost time to move your clocks back an hour.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
