Alabama State

WSFA

Education community working to ensure students are prepared for workforce

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s economy is growing, and higher education leaders want to make sure students have the skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce. “We need to make sure that what we’re offering is really what the employers in this state need,” said Jim Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE).
alreporter.com

Ivey declares November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month”

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks to the Thank Alabama Teachers Month press event at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Governor Kay Ivey joined Alabama education leaders Tuesday at Carver High School to proclaim November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.”. This is the third annual...
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
WSFA

Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention. Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans. “It’s not about...
wtvy.com

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
wtvy.com

ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. The State Department of Education is worried there will be a large teacher retirement within the next few years. They’ve hired recruiters to encourage people in and...
WSFA

$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
wvtm13.com

Alabama: What to expect on election night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Republicans are looking to maintain their current lock on all statewide offices in Alabama. The race to replace 88-year-old U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is the marquee contest. Shelby is retiring after six terms. GOP nominee Katie Britt faces Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. Democrats...
WTOK-TV

Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
