Maryland State

Lisa~proud democrat!
1d ago

And yet it is the Republicans crying fraud and election tampering. Whenever they point fingers it is a confession of their own misdeeds.

John Balazek
1d ago

For crying out loud. It's bad enough with the 2-3 maggots that always come in last possible second and take 45 minutes to complete a 5 minute ballot.

hawaii
1d ago

These people make me sick. Republicans cannot run an honest campaign because they know they will lose. It’s pathetic and it makes them look even worse and worse every day.

CBS News

What to expect on election night in Maryland

AP -- This is a big election year in Maryland, long a blue state that became majority-minority over the past decade, with statewide races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, all 188 seats in the General Assembly, the state's eight U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate seat. Democrats control...
MARYLAND STATE
The New York Times

Election Officials Say Efforts to Intimidate Voters Are Widening

A resident drops off a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times) In the final stanza of the midterms, election officials in several states are warning that efforts to intimidate voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process are intensifying, even as voter fraud is rare. At the same time, those officials have sought to reassure Americans that voting is safe and secure despite vigilante drop-box watchers and a disinformation campaign targeting mail-in voting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbs19news

Youngkin appears at Vega Rally

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements

(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
