Lisa~proud democrat!
1d ago
And yet it is the Republicans crying fraud and election tampering. Whenever they point fingers it is a confession of their own misdeeds.
John Balazek
1d ago
For crying out loud. It's bad enough with the 2-3 maggots that always come in last possible second and take 45 minutes to complete a 5 minute ballot.
hawaii
1d ago
These people make me sick. Republicans cannot run an honest campaign because they know they will lose. It’s pathetic and it makes them look even worse and worse every day.
CBS News
What to expect on election night in Maryland
AP -- This is a big election year in Maryland, long a blue state that became majority-minority over the past decade, with statewide races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, all 188 seats in the General Assembly, the state's eight U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate seat. Democrats control...
Maryland Decides: Voters will decide whether to legalize cannabis next week
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland residents will head to the polls next week to vote on whether cannabis should be legalized in their state. Residents will vote on Question 4, which will decide if Maryland will create a new constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use for people ages 21 and up next July.
Election Officials Say Efforts to Intimidate Voters Are Widening
A resident drops off a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times) In the final stanza of the midterms, election officials in several states are warning that efforts to intimidate voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process are intensifying, even as voter fraud is rare. At the same time, those officials have sought to reassure Americans that voting is safe and secure despite vigilante drop-box watchers and a disinformation campaign targeting mail-in voting.
Chicago man accused of leaving voicemail with death threats at office of Republican candidate for governor
A Chicago man is accused of making violent threats against the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Scott Lennox, 21, allegedly called the office of Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey last Friday and left a lengthy voicemail, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
cbs19news
Youngkin appears at Vega Rally
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
weaa.org
Election 2022 | Maryland Question 4, Marijuana Legalization Amendment
Question 4 asks: Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?. Dr. John Gallagher, Associate Professor, School of Social Work at Morgan State University joins Gabe Ortis to weigh in.
Painful departure from military set stage for Jessica Watkins to join the Oath Keepers, fiancé testifies
WASHINGTON — A painful early departure from the military led Jessica Watkins to search for a way to recapture that sense of purpose and, ultimately, to join the Oath Keepers amid nationwide protests in the fall of 2020, her fiancé testified Thursday. Watkins and four other Oath Keepers,...
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesli Vega emphasizes stance on economy, parental rights and immigration ahead of midterm elections
ORANGE, Va. — Editor's Note: This is part of a series of candidate profiles leading up to Election Day. Check back daily for additional candidate profiles, including Vega's challenger, Abigail Spanberger. The 7th Congressional District race in Virginia between Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger and GOP newcomer Yesli Vega is...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements
(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems
Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
Gov. Hogan announces new initiative to provide resources to Maryland veterans
Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a new initiative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the resources available to them and their families, called Operation Green Light.
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.5 billion, creates two Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night rolled again to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in...
Wbaltv.com
In-person early voter turnout, mail-in ballot returns highest in Baltimore County
With a week left until Election Day, voters in some areas of Maryland are making sure they get out early to beat the lines and cast their votes -- even in the rain. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Baltimore County is leading when...
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
