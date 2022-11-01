Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
hometownstations.com
Habitat Recognizes 2022 Volunteers at Annual Celebration Dinner
Press Release from the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: Findlay, OH — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat stabilize and shelter families throughout 2022. During...
Lima News
Regina Freeman: Viable candidate for office overlooked
In these last days before the Nov. 8th election, thorns to you, The Lima News and Hometown Station. I implore the media should have given ample mention and attention to Chelsea Clark in her campaign for Secretary of State. You overlooked a hometown, valuable, ardent and outstanding candidate from Lima...
Sidney Daily News
Happy retirement!
Lt. Greg Francis, left, accepts the American flag from Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger during Francis’ retirement party Monday afternoon. Francis is retiring after 23 years in the department. Lt. Greg Francis is given his last ride in Fire Engine 2 as he is chauffeured to his home in...
Sidney Daily News
Uniting for Impact for community’s most critical needs
SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way partners with non-profit agencies to fight for critical human needs and to help them rebuild from adversity. To ensure the dollars invested in the United Way campaign are impacting the most critical human needs and to ensure accountability, each partner agency goes through the allocation process. During this process the UW board, company volunteers and community members are divided up into five teams to conduct agency reviews and submit their recommendations to the UW Board of Trustees for final approval.
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
Police hold meeting to discuss growing homelessness population, propose ways to help
GREENVILLE — Last week the Greenville Police Department held a meeting to discuss the growing population of unhoused residents throughout the city and propose ways to help those individuals, according to the Greenville Ohio Police Department’s social media page. Greenville police and many other county organizations see the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert school treasurer resigns, board hears update on developments
VAN WERT — The search is on for a new treasurer for Van Wert City Schools. The board of education, last Wednesday night, accepted the resignation of Michelle Mawer. Mawer had been with the district for the past three years. “I just want to thank Michelle publicly for the...
Lima News
Letter: Grateful to have great paper carrier
I have been blessed with one of the best carriers The Lima News has ever had. She is very competent and concerned with her customers, You would have few issues if all were like her. She’s a great person. Bob Shellenbarger. Lima.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Lima News
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
hometownstations.com
Local tattoo shop holds benefit for 2-year-old battling cancer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young boy fighting cancer has a local business in his corner. 2-year-old Maddox Owens has been battling brain cancer for over a year. At his side has been Tat-2-U, who held a benefit today to financially support him and his family. Sales from all tattoos and piercings went towards the family, and staff wore shirts to show their support for Maddox. Owner Lumpy Howden says that the business is happy to be able to participate in charitable causes in our community.
Lima News
Letter: Disappointing lack of action on one veteran’s request
I have run an ad in The Lima News for three years in a row now. The content of it is that I, as a combat veteran, wished to obtain or purchase permission to deer hunt on private land. I would never presume to tell anyone how to run their...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'God Only Knows'
Did you know that an Ohio native was a part of a band that made what many consider to be one of the greatest American songs ever made? That native is Lima, Ohio born Al Jardine, and the song is God Only Knows, sung by The Beach Boys, the legendary group that Jardine was a member of.
peakofohio.com
Terrance Michael Meeker
Terrance Michael Meeker, 75, of Bellefontaine, passed away on October 28, 2022. Born August 6, 1947, to Henry and Eleanor Louise (Muth) Meeker in Champaign County, Ohio, Mike is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ed Meeker, Henry J Meeker, and Douglas Meeker and sister Patricia Frost. Mike is...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins trick or treat
The M & M’s invaded Botkins Sunday afternoon during trick or treating. Four-year-old Rhett picks out a piece of candy Sunday afternoon during trick or treating in Botkins. Rhett is the son of Phillip and Beth Wells, of Anna. Alexis Fullenkamp tries to fly to the next house as...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
