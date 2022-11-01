ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Comments / 0

Related
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Adam Laxalt Is No Paul Laxalt

Paul Laxalt, a confidante of President Ronald Reagan, was a conservative Republican who counted Democrats among his friends and worked both sides of the aisle to forge legislation in Congress. He was a pragmatist who focused on dealing with the country’s problems while at the same time boosting the GOP’s prospects.
NEVADA STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Climate is critical in every election

I’m worried about inflation and rising interest rates just like everybody else. But I don’t want to lose track of the forest for the trees. I also worry about the impact of climate change on the world my kids will inhabit. As a mother, I would do anything to protect them. I know that the decisions our leaders make today will have a resounding impact on their future.
NEVADA STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Wildlife Conservation

Wasn’t it but a decade or so ago when words had generally accepted meanings when facts were facts? Now we have ‘alternative facts, and words with fuzzy definitions. Perhaps it is no coincidence that controversy and bemusement exist about the meaning of conservation as it pertains to wildlife management.
NEVADA STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

The Sierra Nevada Ally

Reno, NV
865
Followers
703
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.

 https://sierranevadaally.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy