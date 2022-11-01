Read full article on original website
Adam Laxalt Is No Paul Laxalt
Paul Laxalt, a confidante of President Ronald Reagan, was a conservative Republican who counted Democrats among his friends and worked both sides of the aisle to forge legislation in Congress. He was a pragmatist who focused on dealing with the country’s problems while at the same time boosting the GOP’s prospects.
Climate is critical in every election
I’m worried about inflation and rising interest rates just like everybody else. But I don’t want to lose track of the forest for the trees. I also worry about the impact of climate change on the world my kids will inhabit. As a mother, I would do anything to protect them. I know that the decisions our leaders make today will have a resounding impact on their future.
‘Till the Last Drop: As the Water Grows Scarce in Utah, Urban and Rural Needs Come to a Head
This reporting has been a collaboration between Sierra Nevada Ally and the Daily Yonder, with photography provided by the Deep Indigo Collective. From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis.
Wildlife Conservation
Wasn’t it but a decade or so ago when words had generally accepted meanings when facts were facts? Now we have ‘alternative facts, and words with fuzzy definitions. Perhaps it is no coincidence that controversy and bemusement exist about the meaning of conservation as it pertains to wildlife management.
Discover adventure on these Lake Tahoe day hikes
Lake Tahoe offers far more than casinos and crowded (if beautiful) beaches. Pack some adventure into your Sierra Nevada vacation this year by hiking among the mountains which surround the lake. Here are three rewarding outings arranged from easiest to more challenging. Martis Peak. Martis Peak boasts a fine view...
