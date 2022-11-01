Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Related
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
'Canal Convergence' returns to Scottsdale, opening night is November 4
“Canal Convergence” returns to Scottsdale! The free, annual public art event runs from November 4-13, 2022. This year’s featured theme is “Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light.”
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
Phoenix New Times
The Errl Cup Smokes Up Mesa
Bong Wars. Vape Wars. Joint-rollng contests. The Errl Cup offered something for everyone, from cannabeasts to casual users, during the two-day festival of competitions, pop-up smoke shops, merch, and more. Organizers said the biannual event, held October 22 and 23 at the Scarizona Scaregrounds in Mesa, attracted a crowd of...
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
azbigmedia.com
Wespac completes Provision in trendy Uptown Phoenix
Wespac Construction Inc. recently completed the second location of Provision, a unique specialty coffee roaster, cocktail bar, and eatery. Located within the Link office buildings in Uptown Phoenix’s 7th street corridor, the concept of Provision is built on, “a passion and belief in connecting community — and people — through high-quality coffee, food, and drinks. Provision’s second valley location is outfitted with a 700-square-foot kitchen, providing Provision with extended menu options and larger dishes for their growing clientele.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
AZFamily
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
West Valley View
Teravalis bringing 300K residents to Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on its new Buckeye project, Teravalis, Oct. 28 with partners JDM Partners El Dorado Holdings and other stakeholders. Teravalis is expected to bring about 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents in the next 50 years. “It is not a short-term view that we are taking,...
azbigmedia.com
Dwell: A Work @ Home Community breaks ground in Tempe
Construction is commencing on an innovative “attainable” housing project called Dwell: A Work @ Home Community in the heart of Tempe. A kickoff ceremony was held this morning at a two-acre parcel at the intersection of 5th Street and Farmer Avenue that will be the home of a 129-unit multifamily project called Dwell: A Work @ Home Community. Dwell Tempe will provide new housing options for residents working in downtown Tempe, Arizona State University and other locations.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
azbigmedia.com
UArizona’s CAMI receives $150M state investment and philanthropic support
The University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, received a strong vote of support from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who designated $150 million in new funding for the Phoenix-based center. At the same time, CAMI received its first private philanthropic support as part of a new $10 million gift from the Steele Foundation.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix disciplines three cops for challenge coin
Following a scandal involving dozens of officers internally sharing a controversial challenge coin, the Phoenix PD suspended one officer and issued warning letters to two others.
macaronikid.com
Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza Kicks Off Nov. 26
City of Scottsdale’s Annual Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza Kicks Off Nov. 26. Old Town Scottsdale Brims with Spirited Holiday Events and Activities throughout the Season. The city of Scottsdale is pleased to announce the return of Scottsdazzle — Old Town’s signature month-long holiday extravaganza encompassing a multitude of activities and events designed to spread holiday spirit to residents and visitors. The event officially begins Saturday, Nov. 26 with the city’s most dazzling kickoff event — the Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Scottsdale Waterfront, where the Scottsdazzle tree will be officially lit and remain aglow throughout the season.
The Stillery, new brunch concept sign on to Goodyear's new downtown civic center
Two restaurants have signed leases at Goodyear's new downtown and civic center area, which completed construction earlier this year.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday night. The accident occurred near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. It was reported at around 7 p.m. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the collision.
Comments / 0