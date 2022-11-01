City of Scottsdale’s Annual Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza Kicks Off Nov. 26. Old Town Scottsdale Brims with Spirited Holiday Events and Activities throughout the Season. The city of Scottsdale is pleased to announce the return of Scottsdazzle — Old Town’s signature month-long holiday extravaganza encompassing a multitude of activities and events designed to spread holiday spirit to residents and visitors. The event officially begins Saturday, Nov. 26 with the city’s most dazzling kickoff event — the Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Scottsdale Waterfront, where the Scottsdazzle tree will be officially lit and remain aglow throughout the season.

