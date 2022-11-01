ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Barbara Lewis: Virginia Beach’s First Citizen

There is a short list of names as synonymous with the culture of Virginia Beach and the city’s development over the last half century as that of Barbara Lewis. So, it comes as no surprise to the many who have known and worked with her over the years that the Town Center City Club owner was recently honored by the Virginia Beach Jaycees as the First Citizen of Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
