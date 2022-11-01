Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee moves closer to creating permanent memorial
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. On Thursday night, the committee...
Pharrell: SOMETHING IN THE WATER coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023
At the Mighty Dream Forum, Pharrell Williams announced "Something in the Water" festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023
It's back: Pharrell Williams announces 'Something in the Water' will return to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is back in Hampton Roads!. On the second day of his Mighty Dream business forum in Downtown Norfolk, Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced that his "Something in the Water" music festival will return to Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember...
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
Virginia Beach voters receive text messages that lead to confusion
Some voters in the city received text messages from a group called "Voting Futures" directing them where to vote, but the text message has misleading information, according to the Voter Registrar.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Barbara Lewis: Virginia Beach’s First Citizen
There is a short list of names as synonymous with the culture of Virginia Beach and the city’s development over the last half century as that of Barbara Lewis. So, it comes as no surprise to the many who have known and worked with her over the years that the Town Center City Club owner was recently honored by the Virginia Beach Jaycees as the First Citizen of Virginia Beach.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
Virginia Beach Police body cam equipment, policies approved by city auditor after union raises concerns
The department selected the new equipment, manufactured by Safariland, because it was compatible with technology that automatically activates an officer's body camera when the gun is drawn.
WAVY News 10
‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
WAVY News 10
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
Norfolk School Board takes small step toward deciding the future of Maury High School
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday night, the Norfolk School Board took a small step toward deciding the future of Maury High School. The architecture firm involved in giving the school an upgrade recommended approving a plan that will mean tearing down the original building. However, no final decision has been made yet.
Similarities and differences since Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race in 2020
Since 2020, Virginia's 4th Congressional District has shifted west and added Brunswick County, and no longer serves the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit
William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
Portsmouth city manager claims breach of contract
Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman claims two city leaders have breached their contract, according to letter obtained by News 3.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
13News Now
