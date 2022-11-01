Read full article on original website
Debbie McGrew
1d ago
These paid administrative leaves have got to go! So he gets a paid vacation after harming his wife? He better get fired, permanently, with no back pay or that fire department has a lot of explaining to do! Domestic violence is a scourge on society. Lock him up!!
4
Plumb Joy
2d ago
He assaulted her with alcohol..? Wonder how many times he's been called a hero. Would have liked seeing details and evidence they have or claim they had. Is he and the misses together or what's up? Hopefully there are no kids in the middle of this mess whatever the facts are.
2
KKTV
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
KKTV
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
KKTV
Graffiti of alleged bomb threat at Air Academy High School
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged threat prompted a secure perimeter at Air Academy High School on Thursday. The school is located north of Colorado Springs on U.S. Air Force Academy property, but is part of D-20. Earlier in the day, there was a reported threat at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, it isn’t clear if the two incidents are connected. Both were found not credible by investigators.
Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man in connection with multiple crimes on Wednesday. According to police, an investigation was launched leading them to a property in the 2400 block of Tucci Ln. The neighborhood is just west of Lake Minnequa. While executing a search warrant on the property, police say they seized the following items:
KRDO
A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 9 years for firearm possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Jeffrey Scott Taylor, a 51-year-old from Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court...
KKTV
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
KKTV
4 in custody in connection with homicide victim found on Old Stage Road
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies say they have captured all of the suspects involved in the murder of an El Paso County man over the summer. On June 10, a passerby spotted the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe about 4 miles up Old Stage Road. The sheriff’s office confirmed a few days later that Hernandez-Uribe was the victim of a homicide.
Armed robbery at store on Austin Bluffs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect robbed a store in the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to CSPD at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Barnes Road about […]
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight. Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police say the crimes appear to be linked. The first robbery...
KKTV
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case. According to CSPD, the body of Luis “Lucky” Molina was found on Nov. 2, 2018 at about 9 in the morning in the 1700 block of Mount Washington Street on the southwest side of the city. Investigators say Molina had traumatic injuries.
Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
KCBD
VIDEO: Runaway van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.
CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
KKTV
Body camera video shows the moments before officers shoot a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police officers in December of 2021. In September of this year, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a report that said the officers involved were justified in using lethal force. Now, body camera video show the tense moments leading up to the shooting.
2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer
KKTV
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday. According to a letter that went out from D-49′s Director of Communications and the principal of Vista Ridge, the weapon was secured off campus after one student reported another student was “showing a firearm” to other students on campus. Vista Ridge High School is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Tutt Boulevard.
