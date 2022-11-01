ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

27 First News

Megan Elizabeth Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan Elizabeth Thornton passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Megan was born on October 30, 1982, the daughter of William G. and Doreen (Kiraly) Thornton. She was a product of Catholic education, first graduating from St. Christine’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Beverly Ann Ferry, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Ferry, 75, passed away peacefully at her longtime home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Bev was born on June 29, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vern and Helen Raznoff Hall. Bev graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Alphonse C. Green, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green. Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Frank A. Kusky, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Kusky, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home. Frank was born June 7, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Kusky, Sr. and Betty Uncapner. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to New Castle School of Trades. Frank...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
LEETONIA, OH
27 First News

Kevin John Sobnosky, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin John Sobnosky died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a senseless act of violence. Kevin was born on November 7, 2000, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Damien T. and Laura Jo (Altier) Sobnosky.
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Barbara F. Porter Spicer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side. Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter. Barbara was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ruth Crowe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Crowe, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. Ruth was born February 17, 1938, Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Philip and Mildred Shoaf. She was a graduate of All Saints High School and came to Warren in 1957. She retired...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Jean L. Thorpe, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Byron Michael Williams, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the social hall at St. Columba Cathedral. The celebration of the life of Byron Michael Williams, 79, of Petersburgh. Byron passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice House. He was...
PETERSBURG, OH
27 First News

Anna Marie Chulik, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie M. Chulik, 88 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna (née Curilla) Forgac. She graduated from Ursuline High School...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Thomas Edwin DeCamp, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edwin DeCamp, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert R. and Lillian (Potashnik) DeCamp. Thomas was a graduate of Warren Western...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Judith “Judy” A. Ames, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Ames, 94, of Poland, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 11, 1927, in Canton, Illinois to John and Maybelle (Thompson) Van Dyke. She married Richard “Dick” Ames on September 1, 1946. They relocated to...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

David L. O’Neil, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. O’Neil, 73, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late David and Florence (Monroe) O’Neil. David was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jim R. Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Davis, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Jim was born on October 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Lola Davis. He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Michael Richard Melnyk, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Richard Melnyk, 55, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born December 20, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Betty Fierle. Michael was a laborer at RF Products. He enjoyed fishing. Michael was...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Jacqueline A. Hanson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jacqueline Ann Hanson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her husband and family by her side. She was born July 27, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Jack B. Joynson and Margaret J. Novotney Joynson. Jacqueline graduated...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

