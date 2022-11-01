Read full article on original website
27 First News
Megan Elizabeth Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan Elizabeth Thornton passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Megan was born on October 30, 1982, the daughter of William G. and Doreen (Kiraly) Thornton. She was a product of Catholic education, first graduating from St. Christine’s...
John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a...
Beverly Ann Ferry, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Ferry, 75, passed away peacefully at her longtime home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Bev was born on June 29, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vern and Helen Raznoff Hall. Bev graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
Alphonse C. Green, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green. Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
Frank A. Kusky, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Kusky, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home. Frank was born June 7, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Kusky, Sr. and Betty Uncapner. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to New Castle School of Trades. Frank...
Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
Kevin John Sobnosky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin John Sobnosky died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a senseless act of violence. Kevin was born on November 7, 2000, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Damien T. and Laura Jo (Altier) Sobnosky.
Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis...
Barbara F. Porter Spicer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side. Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter. Barbara was...
Ruth Crowe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Crowe, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. Ruth was born February 17, 1938, Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Philip and Mildred Shoaf. She was a graduate of All Saints High School and came to Warren in 1957. She retired...
Jean L. Thorpe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite...
Byron Michael Williams, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the social hall at St. Columba Cathedral. The celebration of the life of Byron Michael Williams, 79, of Petersburgh. Byron passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice House. He was...
Anna Marie Chulik, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie M. Chulik, 88 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna (née Curilla) Forgac. She graduated from Ursuline High School...
Thomas Edwin DeCamp, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edwin DeCamp, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert R. and Lillian (Potashnik) DeCamp. Thomas was a graduate of Warren Western...
Judith “Judy” A. Ames, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Ames, 94, of Poland, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 11, 1927, in Canton, Illinois to John and Maybelle (Thompson) Van Dyke. She married Richard “Dick” Ames on September 1, 1946. They relocated to...
David L. O’Neil, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. O’Neil, 73, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late David and Florence (Monroe) O’Neil. David was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High...
Jim R. Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Davis, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Jim was born on October 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Lola Davis. He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and...
Michael Richard Melnyk, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Richard Melnyk, 55, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born December 20, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Betty Fierle. Michael was a laborer at RF Products. He enjoyed fishing. Michael was...
Jacqueline A. Hanson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jacqueline Ann Hanson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her husband and family by her side. She was born July 27, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Jack B. Joynson and Margaret J. Novotney Joynson. Jacqueline graduated...
