Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illini hoops ready to tip off against Quincy
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a new era for Illinois women’s basketball under new head coach Shauna Green. The Illini play Quincy in an exhibition game Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center. Illinois have had a scrimmage before the exhibition game. Green said offensively the team has picked up a lot of the […]
Milford-Cissna Park football back in quarterfinals
MILFORD (WCIA) — The Milford-Cissna Park football team is back in the quarterfinals of the 8-man state playoffs, a familiar place for the program through the years, and the fourth-seeded Bearcats are feeling good heading into Saturday’s game against No. 5 Amboy. The Bearcats have been one of the most consistent 8-man programs in the […]
Businesses prepare for busy Illini game day weekend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “The university does well, the athletics and the academics does well, the entire community benefits,” I-Hotel President Sam Santhanam said. Hotels, restuarants, gas stations… They’re all preparing for a busy weekend. Tickets for Saturday’s Illini football game are almost gone. Athletics officials are expecting the biggest crowd at Memorial Stadium they’ve […]
Bruhn wins Athlete of the Week
(MONTICELLO) — Mabry Bruhn is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello cross country senior won the class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden individual sectional title over the weekend clocking a time of 16:56.07. It paced the Sages and helped them qualify for state as a team. Bruhn got a PR at the sectional and will […]
8 suspended on Michigan State, Illini ready to defend home field
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Number 16 ranked Illinois is getting ready to take on Michigan State at home this Saturday. Michigan State is coming off a big loss to Michigan, plus has 8 guys suspended after an altercation in the tunnel post game. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said he doesn’t want his team thinking about […]
St. Thomas More football looking for revenge against Decatur LSA
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More football is ready for another shot at Decatur LSA. The eighth-seeded Sabers face the No. 1 Lions, the top-ranked team in the 8-man football playoffs, this Saturday in the quarterfinals. The two teams met back in the season opener in August, with LSA defending its home field in a […]
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
Illinois ranked 16th in first College Football Playoff Poll
WCIA — In the first poll released by the College Football Playoff Committee Illinois comes in ranked 16th, it’s first ever ranking in the CFP. The last time Illinois was up in the rankings, the NCAA still used the computerized BCS system to seed teams ahead of the postseason. It is another milestone checked off […]
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Warmer weather prompts lawn mowers to stay in use in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Warmer weather in Nov. is keeping some lawn mowers in use. Usually around this time, it’s mostly leaf cleanup. But mowers are saying they expect this landscaping to happen well into the end of the month. One Champaign landscaper mows his lawn every week. “In the spring it grows real fast […]
WCIA
Wintering at Carriage Crossing Senior Living
If you have a loved one who could benefit from a little extra help during the winter months, you may consider looing into wintering at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. • Social Engagement – no less than four activities per day. • NO SHOVELING OF SNOW. • 3 meals a...
Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
WCIA
Kicking off the holiday season with Visit Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) It’s true when they say the holiday season starts immediately after Halloween! Our November calendar is set with activities and events to get us ready for the holidays, whether or not you’re ready for it! Visit Champaign County has the roundup. Local Arts &...
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
WCIA
Reviews of “Causeway” and “Tar” now showing
One film about a struggling veteran and another about a classical music conductor are available for viewing this week. Here to review Causeway and Tar is film critic, Chuck Koplinski. Follow Chuck & Pam on Facebook HERE.
Details on Urbana Race Street closures
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
$700 worth of damage to lights at Prairie Farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday, the Champaign Park District reported that someone cut light strands at the Prairie Farm Winter Nights display, causing around $700 worth of damage. The vandalism occurred over two days on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. “There are cameras, and the staff is looking through the footage to see if […]
Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again
Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
WCIA
Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
Comments / 0