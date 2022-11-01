Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
SOMETHING IN THE WATER tickets on sale now
Tickets for the Something in the Water festival went on sale Saturday. Pharrell Williams announced at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum that the "Something in the Water" festival will return.
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
‘Something In The Water’ Festival Returning To Virginia In 2023
‘Something In The Water’ is returning to the 757!. Pharrell is making waves with his announcement that acclaimed music and art festival ‘Something In The Water‘ is returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28-April 30, 2023. “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach...
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum arrives in Norfolk, bringing panels, entertainment with it
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is back in Hampton Roads, and Tuesday, he's brought the party with him for the Mighty Dream Forum. Pharrell grew up in the area and organized Something in the Water, a music festival that brought a lot of tourism to Virginia Beach before the pandemic. He also put on the "Elephant in the Room" business panel last October.
Mighty Dream Day 2: Pharrell announces return of Something in the Water
Virginia Beach native and award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is holding the second day of his 3-day Mighty Dream Forum event Wednesday, aiming to bring business leaders together to better address those marginalized in society.
cbs17
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023 despite Pharrell Williams’ displeasure with town’s recent action to nightclubs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music and culture festival is coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023. Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced the festival’s much-anticipated return on the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Something in the...
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
It's back: Pharrell Williams announces 'Something in the Water' will return to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is back in Hampton Roads!. On the second day of his Mighty Dream business forum in Downtown Norfolk, Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced that his "Something in the Water" music festival will return to Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember...
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
Hotels in Virginia Beach could sell out by March for Something in the Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the fanfare of Pharrell Williams' surprise announcement of the return of the Something in the Water music festival, comes the other fare you’ll have to pay to enjoy the party. “The festival would sell out the city on its own, regardless of anything...
13newsnow.com
Oceanfront hotels in demand ahead of Something in the Water
Something in the Water" is coming home to Virginia Beach! But the fun times brought on by the music festival will cost you.
peninsulachronicle.com
Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023
Something In the Water is set to make a return to Virginia Beach in 2023.
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Father of slain Norfolk journalist Sierra Jenkins works to honor her legacy
Sierra Jenkin's father, Maurice Jenkins said there's not a day that goes by that he doesn't think about his daughter.
'I don't like it': Pharrell addresses city's crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams addressed the recent crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses in an interview Tuesday morning at his Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day business forum focused on developing the local economy. Pharrell was available to answer reporters' questions at the start of the event. 13News Now reporter...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1