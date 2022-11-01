Why ‘The Ultimatum’ Spinoff ‘Queer Love’ Is Swapping Nick and Vanessa Lachey With New Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Read full article on original website
Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'
Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
Popculture
Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed Accusing 'Love Is Blind' of Cutting out Black Women
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has a reaction to former contestant Lauren Speed-Hamilton's claim that the Netflix show is "cutting" Black women from its ongoing third season. Speed-Hamilton, who met and married husband Cameron Hamilton on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, took to Twitter last month to make note of the limited scenes in the pods with Black women during Season 3.
ETOnline.com
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
Tri-City Herald
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Sam Cusick
Congrats! Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the professional dancer, 28, gushed via Instagram on Monday, October 24, revealing her due date is in May 2023.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
What Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Adam and Danielle Busby’s Net Worth? Jobs, Details, More
Raising six little girls is an expensive task — just ask OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby! The husband-and-wife duo live in a gorgeous house and always have their six cuties — big sister Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel — in precious matching outfits, which has many questioning just how much the pair are worth. Keep scrolling to find out how Adam and Danielle Busby make their money.
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson
Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
'She's got a boyfriend, finally!' Gordon Ramsay leaves daughter Tilly, 22, blushing as he dances with joy after she appears to confirm she is in a relationship
Gordon Ramsay left his daughter Tilly slightly red-faced as they appeared on Friday evening's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. The chef probed whether she has a boyfriend, with Tilly eventually confessing that she is in a relationship - as her dad jumped for joy and exclaimed 'finally'.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown and Meri Brown Share How They Really Feel About Christine Brown Leaving Kody Brown
Hard feelings. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Meri Brown shared how they really feel about Christine Brown leaving Kody Brown. “I just don’t want to admit or even accept the idea that it’s just whatever we had as a family is gone,” Robyn, 44, told Meri, 51, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode of the TLC show shared by Entertainment Tonight.
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's 11-year-old daughter Truely says it felt 'like a betrayal' to learn about their split after everyone else
Kody Brown said on Sunday's "Sister Wives" that his ex, Christine Brown, and 11-year-old daughter Truely were "blowing me off."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Excerpts From ‘Becoming Sister Wives’ Memoir Proving Christine’s Marriage to Kody Was Loveless From the Start
The 'Sister Wives' 2012 memoir sheds light on the loveless marriage between Christine and Kody long before it started falling apart. Here are the top 4 times Kody showed his lack of love for his new bride.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
‘RHOBH’: No Way Kathy Hilton Made Gay Slur – Kathryn Edwards Reveals Why
Former 'RHOBH' friend Kathryn Edwards shares why she doesn't think Kathy Hilton made a gay slur during her meltdown in Aspen.
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’
The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
Bravo Relationships Most Likely To Last
We’ve all heard of the Housewives curse when it comes to marriages, but being unlucky in love certainly isn’t uncommon on Bravo shows across the board. But sometimes I wonder who will actually make it when it comes to being #couplegoals. It’s now time to speculate on what happy couple who found love on Bravo, […] The post Bravo Relationships Most Likely To Last appeared first on Reality Tea.
