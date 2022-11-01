ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

kitco.com

Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?

With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Reason.com

Don't Bet on Inflation Going Away Soon

More than a year after Americans were told that inflation would be "transitory," several prominent economists now warn that persistently rising prices could be here to stay for a while. "The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down 8 percent inflation," tweeted...
Investopedia

Fed Strikes New Tone, Stocks Still Slide After Latest Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, bringing its federal funds rate target to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The Fed emphasized its awareness of the economic toll of rate hikes and "the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity." Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican ‘solutions’ will make inflation worse

My wife and I recently had the tremendous misfortune of needing to buy a car. Car prices, you may know, reached an all-time high between this year and last. There are now rumblings of a gradual decline, but rising interest rates will likely offset any savings. So with our beloved but rickety 2006 Altima facing another cruel Midwestern winter alone, we bit the bullet and bought a newer used car before those rates could get any higher.
Newsweek

Inflation Hits Thanksgiving Turkey Amid 'Lowest Production' in Decade

This Thanksgiving is going to be a bit pricier due to inflation, kinks within the supply chain, and the Avian flu, according to one financial expert. "Flour is up 20 plus percent, bread is up 17 percent, milk is up 17 percent, and yes, all those fixins' that you love to have on the side of Thanksgiving are all double digits right now. It's going to cost more. I think people need to plan for that," Ted Jenkin told CNN on Sunday, adding that this year may be the most expensive in Thanksgiving history.
AFP

US Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

The US Federal Reserve is pegged to make a fourth straight steep hike in the key interest rate this week as it battles surging costs, with its aggressive stance fueling expectations of a recession. Further Fed hikes are also expected to dampen consumer and business spending, making it more attractive to save rather than spend.
960 The Ref

Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation

Stocks are down on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:44 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between...

