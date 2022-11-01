Read full article on original website
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
kitco.com
Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?
With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Don't Bet on Inflation Going Away Soon
More than a year after Americans were told that inflation would be "transitory," several prominent economists now warn that persistently rising prices could be here to stay for a while. "The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down 8 percent inflation," tweeted...
Investopedia
Fed Strikes New Tone, Stocks Still Slide After Latest Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, bringing its federal funds rate target to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The Fed emphasized its awareness of the economic toll of rate hikes and "the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity." Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Billionaire Ken Fisher: Fed can't kill inflation, but recession is unlikely while loan growth is 'robust'
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher argued Thursday that the Federal Reserve's actions won't provide any relief from inflation but said the U.S. economy is unlikely to fall into recession, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" you can't have a recession while loan growth is "robust." KEN FISHER: I don’t believe what...
Elon Musk says he thinks there will be a recession until the spring of 2024, soon after he slammed the Fed's rate hikes
Elon Musk guessed a recession will last until spring of 2024 in a Friday tweet. The tech guru responded to a user asking him for a timeframe of an economic downturn. His comment comes after Musk blasted the Fed, saying its sharp rate hikes are backward-looking. Elon Musk says he...
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield turns higher after Fed's Powell says rates will go higher than expected
Treasury yields swung wildly Wednesday as traders tried to decipher the Federal Reserve's message on its tightening path after the central bank approved another big rate hike. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equaling 0.01%. Treasurys. The Fed on Wednesday approved a fourth consecutive three-quarter...
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation
The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
Fed Preview: Sticky Inflation May Prevent Pivot, But Big Rate Hikes Still Likely
Investors looking for a clear signal that the Federal Reserve plans to slow, or perhaps even pause, its relentless rate hike path are likely to be disappointed when Chairman Jerome Powell lays out his inflation-fighting tactics later today in Washington. Markets are in near unanimity the Powell and his colleagues...
Republican ‘solutions’ will make inflation worse
My wife and I recently had the tremendous misfortune of needing to buy a car. Car prices, you may know, reached an all-time high between this year and last. There are now rumblings of a gradual decline, but rising interest rates will likely offset any savings. So with our beloved but rickety 2006 Altima facing another cruel Midwestern winter alone, we bit the bullet and bought a newer used car before those rates could get any higher.
Inflation Hits Thanksgiving Turkey Amid 'Lowest Production' in Decade
This Thanksgiving is going to be a bit pricier due to inflation, kinks within the supply chain, and the Avian flu, according to one financial expert. "Flour is up 20 plus percent, bread is up 17 percent, milk is up 17 percent, and yes, all those fixins' that you love to have on the side of Thanksgiving are all double digits right now. It's going to cost more. I think people need to plan for that," Ted Jenkin told CNN on Sunday, adding that this year may be the most expensive in Thanksgiving history.
US Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom
The US Federal Reserve is pegged to make a fourth straight steep hike in the key interest rate this week as it battles surging costs, with its aggressive stance fueling expectations of a recession. Further Fed hikes are also expected to dampen consumer and business spending, making it more attractive to save rather than spend.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
Fed officials have now imposed the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, as the cost of living crisis batters consumers
What Does September’s Job Openings Report Mean for Fed’s Inflation Fight?
The number of job openings increased to 10.7 million -- an increase of 437,000 available jobs -- in September, partially offsetting a sharp decline in August, in a troubling sign for persistent...
CNBC
Yield on 2-year Treasury note hits highest level since July 2007 as markets absorb Fed rate hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. Treasurys. As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point interest...
Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation
Stocks are down on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:44 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between...
