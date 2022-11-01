ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres partner with ConnectLife for blood drive, free tickets available

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Monday a new partnership that can give fans free tickets for donating blood.

The event is with ConnectLife, which is the primary supplier of blood in Western New York.

Blood supply is still at a critical level, so all donors will receive a voucher that is good for two free tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. The blood drive will last until the end of November.

“ConnectLife is a vital part of our community and their vision and values align seamlessly with our own,” said Daniel Misko, senior vice president of business development with Pegula Sports & Entertainment. “Each year, ConnectLife positively impacts so many people in our community and we are honored to partner with them once again for this event.”

“As Western New York’s only community blood bank, it is our responsibility to ensure there is an adequate blood supply for patients in need,” said Mark J. Simon, President of ConnectLife. “We are proud to call the Buffalo Sabres a partner in this life-saving endeavor, and we look forward to working with them this November.”

To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or you can visit the Found It On 4 tab for more information.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

