POPSUGAR

I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
Lima News

Letter: The republic is sick and needs recuperation

The country is in a very sad state, and the Trump era was no exception to the many failed attempts to improve the state of the republic. Yes, with all the votes cast, it still was an election with just 55% of the citizens qualified to vote actually casting a ballot… another good indicator the republic is sick.
WASHINGTON STATE
The New York Times

Mike Pence Runs Toward Abortion Fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence shared his vision for a post-Roe America on Thursday evening, supporting efforts to further limit abortion rights, even as many in the Republican Party are running away from the issue in the final stretch of the midterm elections.
INDIANA STATE
PopSugar

I Was Excited to Be Pregnant, but I Still Chose to Have an Abortion

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I can't remember if it was...
crimereads.com

On Abortion, Murder, and Patriarchal Definitions

Many Republican lawmakers would claim that I am. Since the U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, already 18 states have criminalized abortion and elected leaders in over half the states are attempting to do so. “Personhood” laws in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas make an embryo eligible for child support and tax credits. Many in our government acknowledge no distinction between a human toddler and fetal matter, attached by an umbilical cord to someone else’s uterus. Abortion, these lawmakers insist, is homicide.
GEORGIA STATE
PopSugar

At 16, I Marched For Life in DC. At 19, I Had an Abortion.

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was the 19-year-old daughter of...
DELAWARE STATE
The Daily Advance

Tom Campbell: Didn’t your momma teach you better?

People are weary of the angry, hateful rhetoric and violence and many have just tuned out any political or current event discussions. It’s just better not to hear it, they say, than to have to deal with it. If you don’t believe that today’s rhetoric has escalated beyond the pale, just ask a politician, teacher, newsperson, election official, medical professional or columnist. Better still, ask salesclerks, fast-food workers — just about anyone who deals with the public. They will tell you stories about face-to-face threats...
MARYLAND STATE
The Guardian

US abortions decrease by 10,000 since repeal of Roe v Wade in June

There have been at least 10,000 fewer abortions since the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v Wade were repealed by the US supreme court in June. New research from the national research project #WeCount shows that with federal abortion protections rolled back, there have been 10,570 fewer legal abortions – a 6% decline – than estimates in April before the June ruling.
ALABAMA STATE

