Christian leaders object to VP Harris' claim they don't have to 'abandon' faith to support abortion
Several Christian faith leaders are objecting to VP Kamala Harris saying again this week that Christians don't need to "abandon" their faith to support abortion.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
After My Abortion, I Felt Tremendous Relief That My Life Wasn't Going to Change
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 15, living outside of...
Lima News
Letter: The republic is sick and needs recuperation
The country is in a very sad state, and the Trump era was no exception to the many failed attempts to improve the state of the republic. Yes, with all the votes cast, it still was an election with just 55% of the citizens qualified to vote actually casting a ballot… another good indicator the republic is sick.
Mike Pence Runs Toward Abortion Fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence shared his vision for a post-Roe America on Thursday evening, supporting efforts to further limit abortion rights, even as many in the Republican Party are running away from the issue in the final stretch of the midterm elections.
PopSugar
I Was Excited to Be Pregnant, but I Still Chose to Have an Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I can't remember if it was...
crimereads.com
On Abortion, Murder, and Patriarchal Definitions
Many Republican lawmakers would claim that I am. Since the U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, already 18 states have criminalized abortion and elected leaders in over half the states are attempting to do so. “Personhood” laws in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas make an embryo eligible for child support and tax credits. Many in our government acknowledge no distinction between a human toddler and fetal matter, attached by an umbilical cord to someone else’s uterus. Abortion, these lawmakers insist, is homicide.
PopSugar
At 16, I Marched For Life in DC. At 19, I Had an Abortion.
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was the 19-year-old daughter of...
Personal stories of abortion from women who don't want to lose their rights in this election
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Abortion is a hot-button topic this election, since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and made abortion rights a question for individual states to settle. Many voters are making their midterm decisions based on this single issue.
Tom Campbell: Didn’t your momma teach you better?
People are weary of the angry, hateful rhetoric and violence and many have just tuned out any political or current event discussions. It’s just better not to hear it, they say, than to have to deal with it. If you don’t believe that today’s rhetoric has escalated beyond the pale, just ask a politician, teacher, newsperson, election official, medical professional or columnist. Better still, ask salesclerks, fast-food workers — just about anyone who deals with the public. They will tell you stories about face-to-face threats...
An Abortion Should Be My Choice With My Doctor — and No One Else
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 30. My husband and...
US abortions decrease by 10,000 since repeal of Roe v Wade in June
There have been at least 10,000 fewer abortions since the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v Wade were repealed by the US supreme court in June. New research from the national research project #WeCount shows that with federal abortion protections rolled back, there have been 10,570 fewer legal abortions – a 6% decline – than estimates in April before the June ruling.
