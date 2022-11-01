ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A second suspect is charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center. Adam Villarreal, 19, was served with a murder warrant at the Lubbock County Detention Center on...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Investigators suspect arson in South Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy