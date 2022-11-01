ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance

David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
AOL Corp

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who is accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning that DePape could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack: DA calls for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announces charges against David DePape

The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced charges against David DePape for the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Brooke Jenkins said there should be greater civility in US politics as she announced state charges against the suspect for the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi at the couple’s home in the city.The city’s top prosecutor said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.“Violence has no...
CBS Miami

Update: Feds charge David DePape with attempted kidnapping, assault in Paul Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO - A 42-year-old Richmond man has been charged by federal authorities with assault and attempted kidnapping in the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple's San Francisco residence.David DePape will also face local and state charges in last Friday's early morning attack that has left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with injuries from a violent assault with a hammer.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said DePape was being charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse and threatening a public officer.He will be held without bail.According to the federal complaint,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

ICE seeks to deport alleged Pelosi attacker back to Canada

SAN FRANCISCO - The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent hammer attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the United States illegally and could be deported to Canada, federal agents told multiple media outlets on Thursday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Paul Pelosi discharged from hospital after hammer attack

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been discharged from hospital six days after a hammer attack at his home. Mrs Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency, said her 82-year-old husband remained under medical care at home, surrounded by family.
CALIFORNIA STATE

