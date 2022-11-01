Read full article on original website
Related
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Shocking new details blow up conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
More details emerged Monday after the Department of Justice filed federal kidnapping and assault charges against David DePape, the man accused in the attack last week against Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape the latest high-profile crime involving an illegal immigrant
David DePape, who allegedly assaulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, is the latest illegal immigrant accused of a high-profile crime after DHS confirmed his status.
AOL Corp
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who is accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning that DePape could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi were targeted in a 'politically motivated' attack, San Francisco DA says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco on Friday.
'This was a suicide mission': Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker had a list of other people he wanted to target
Prosecutors in San Francisco, California, released new details via a court filing Tuesday on the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
Paul Pelosi attack: DA calls for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announces charges against David DePape
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced charges against David DePape for the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Brooke Jenkins said there should be greater civility in US politics as she announced state charges against the suspect for the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi at the couple’s home in the city.The city’s top prosecutor said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.“Violence has no...
Update: Feds charge David DePape with attempted kidnapping, assault in Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO - A 42-year-old Richmond man has been charged by federal authorities with assault and attempted kidnapping in the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple's San Francisco residence.David DePape will also face local and state charges in last Friday's early morning attack that has left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with injuries from a violent assault with a hammer.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said DePape was being charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse and threatening a public officer.He will be held without bail.According to the federal complaint,...
KTVU FOX 2
ICE seeks to deport alleged Pelosi attacker back to Canada
SAN FRANCISCO - The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent hammer attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the United States illegally and could be deported to Canada, federal agents told multiple media outlets on Thursday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents...
KTVU FOX 2
David DePape, alleged Pelosi attacker, was in country illegally, feds say
SAN FRANCISCO - The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent hammer attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the United States illegally and could be deported to Canada, federal agents said Thursday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents said DePape entered the...
BBC
Paul Pelosi discharged from hospital after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been discharged from hospital six days after a hammer attack at his home. Mrs Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency, said her 82-year-old husband remained under medical care at home, surrounded by family.
Comments / 0