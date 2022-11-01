ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville City Schools planning to build new middle school following news of population growth

By Van Jones, Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville is expecting to see population growth of up to 5,000 people over the next 10 years. One official says the town hasn’t experienced that type of growth in 40 years.

Greeneville building official Bert Seay believes people are moving to the area because of the landscape and low crime rate.

“People see this: they see the mountains, they see the four seasons, they see our low tax base, they see our good school system here,” said Seay.

They expect 1,400 new homes in the next 10 years. There are three different locations where this development is taking place: off of Baileyton Road near the Greeneville airport; land inside North Rufe Taylor Road, Jeff Woods Memorial Drive Fairgrounds Road, and Old Stage Road; and a site on the west side on the way to Mosheim.

Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn to headline 2023 Country Thunder Bristol

Once Greeneville City Schools heard the news, they knew they had to act fast. The school serves about 2,900 students. With the population growth, they expect to serve around 4,000 students.

“We wanted to be proactive for that because we know that it’s probably going to take five years or more from the planning stage to actually being able to open a school and maybe even more with supply chain issues that we’re seeing,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes.

Currently, the plan is to build a new middle school and turn the current middle school into an intermediate school for fourth and fifth graders.

Starnes believes that now is a great time to make some much-needed updates to facilities.

“That CTE or career and technical education is receiving a lot more focus and we want to make sure that we have spaces that are conducive to those types of programs,” Starnes added.

Right now the school district is looking at land near some home development sites. They would like to complete the purchase of the property for the new middle school by the end of year 2023.

