Berkeley, CA

Man in wheelchair struck by truck in Berkeley last month dies of injuries

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

Berkeley, Calif. (BCN)– A 72-year-old man in a wheelchair died following a collision with a truck last month in Berkeley, police said. Officers went at 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 20 to Shattuck Avenue and Bancroft Way after someone reported the collision.

Police believed Williams Evans of Berkeley was going to survive the collision, but he later died at a hospital, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Bancroft Way was closed to vehicular traffic while emergency personnel were at the collision site. Three groups are holding a vigil at the site at 5 p.m. Tuesday to remember Evans and urge Berkeley officials to modify traffic infrastructure to curb traffic injuries and deaths.

The groups are University of California at Berkeley student group Telegraph for People, pedestrian and bicyclist advocacy group Walk Bike Berkeley, and Senior and Disability Action, a nonprofit that advocates for seniors and people with disabilities.

