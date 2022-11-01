Read full article on original website
Bob Miller
5d ago
The greatest “continuing threat” to the American People is the United States Congress, especially those who have been in office more than four years!
Arthur Taylor
5d ago
Think about what Samberger said and CIAbigail should know! After all, she helped create the financial mess we're in. Further, she gonna make it worse if she keeps getting reelected,. don't you know?.
Susan Brush
5d ago
No, the criminals in office are the biggest concern and will we ever have an honest election again.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress
(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
wfxrtv.com
Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District
VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
Kingsport Times-News
Good manners: Virginia has limits to polling place campaigning, other behavior
WISE — With three days before Election Day, Southwest Virginia residents still have a chance to vote early. At the same time, candidates, campaign workers and people with personal concerns about elections have time to brush up on good polling place manners before Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District. In the 2020 midterms, McEachin received nearly 62% of the vote when he defeated...
WSLS
Meet your two candidates for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District
Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District could still be in Bob Good’s hands or it could have a new leader, Joshua Throneburg, after Decision 2022 on Nov. 8. Incumbent Congressman Rep. Bob Good is going head to head with newcomer Joshua Throneburg in next week’s election. Rep. Bob Good...
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
Dan Cox's plan to address Maryland voter concerns about taxes, education and crime
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This is part of a series of candidate profiles leading up to Election Day. Check back daily for additional candidate profiles, including Cox's challenger, Wes Moore. Dan Cox won the Republican nomination for Maryland governor in July despite not having the endorsement of outgoing Gov....
Yesli Vega emphasizes stance on economy, parental rights and immigration ahead of midterm elections
ORANGE, Va. — Editor's Note: This is part of a series of candidate profiles leading up to Election Day. Check back daily for additional candidate profiles, including Vega's challenger, Abigail Spanberger. The 7th Congressional District race in Virginia between Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger and GOP newcomer Yesli Vega is...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
WUSA9
Demonstrators shut down 14th Street Bridge in protest of inaction over war in Ethiopia
WASHINGTON — A large number of demonstrators gathered on Sunday in D.C. and Virginia in an act of civil disobedience over ongoing fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where officials have warned of possible genocide. A national group that identifies as members of the Tigrayan diaspora community claimed...
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
Maryland Decides: Voters will decide whether to legalize cannabis next week
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland residents will head to the polls next week to vote on whether cannabis should be legalized in their state. Residents will vote on Question 4, which will decide if Maryland will create a new constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use for people ages 21 and up next July.
North Carolina: What to expect on election night
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
virginiapublicradio.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. Michael Pope has this preview about what to expect after the polls close.
