ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 14

Bob Miller
5d ago

The greatest “continuing threat” to the American People is the United States Congress, especially those who have been in office more than four years!

Reply
10
Arthur Taylor
5d ago

Think about what Samberger said and CIAbigail should know! After all, she helped create the financial mess we're in. Further, she gonna make it worse if she keeps getting reelected,. don't you know?.

Reply
9
Susan Brush
5d ago

No, the criminals in office are the biggest concern and will we ever have an honest election again.

Reply
9
Related
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress

(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District

VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

North Carolina: What to expect on election night

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy