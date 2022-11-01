Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Letter: Shakeup in Washington best way to solve mess
I’ve been watching/reading all the stuff on student loan forgiveness. I preface this with I paid my student loans off. While I don’t agree with student loan forgiveness, I don’t begrudge anyone who will benefit from the forgiveness. College is unaffordable because the government guarantees the loans....
Lima News
Letter: Confusing mixed messages coming from candidates
I have to admit to some confusion over items I have seen in the newspaper and on TV. In your article on Supreme Court candidates, most of them were proud of the fact that they follow the Constitution and do not legislate from the bench. Odd then, that some of them would have voted to not uphold the constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters concerning redistricting.
Lima News
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
Lima News
Department of Development and WOCAP offering water assistance
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership is helping income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023 with the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with such bills. Clients who are eligible...
Comments / 0