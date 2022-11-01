Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-11-06 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Guam Corrected to add high risk of rip current headline and time in product. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet on north facing reefs. There is a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM ChST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell willcreate hazardous surf and dangerous rip currents along north-facing reefs.
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of a polar trough, along with increasing moisture will result in favorable atmospheric conditions for rain production. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Friday into early next week, increasing the chances for urban, river and flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of steep terrain. So far, the areas that will likely receive the greater amounts of rain are the eastern and southern half of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the United States Virgin Islands. However, the whole area will be prone to flooding and mudslides. Expect 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts through the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
