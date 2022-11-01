Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 16:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Storm total accumulations 4 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through Friday morning, then taper off Friday afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 20:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible over the south. Over the north including Mammoth 3 to 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 16:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley along the Alaska Highway. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibility will be reduced and snow drifts will form. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow will continue through Friday morning, then taper off Friday afternoon. Light snow with little additional accumulation will continue through Friday night.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially be near 2000 feet Thursday afternoon and rise to 6000 feet by Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 16:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Storm total snow accumulations 4 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Snow drifts will form. Reduced visibility at times. Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight, then taper off Friday morning. Blowing snow with visibility less than one half mile at times will occur in Atigun Pass.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Everett and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 20:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Through midnight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions especially over Douglas Pass. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Western Mogollon Rim WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Areas above 6500 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Shonto and Williams. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Additional snow forecast from 4 PM Today to 11 PM Today: Doney Park 0 to 1 inches Flagstaff 0 to 1 inches Forest Lakes 1 to 2 inches Heber-Overgaard 0 to 1 inches Shonto 0 to 1 inches Williams 1 to 2 inches .
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Cuyama Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Ynez Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Okanogan County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible. Winds at ridgetops could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Okanogan County County especially Highway 20 Washington Pass * WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Dorado, Morovis, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:36:00 Expires: 2022-11-03 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorado; Morovis; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM AST this evening for Dorado, Morovis, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. However, isolated showers will continue to affect these areas. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-11-06 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian Corrected to add high risk of rip current headline and time in product. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet on north facing reefs. There is a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM ChST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell willcreate hazardous surf and dangerous rip currents along north-facing reefs.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have fallen below advisory levels, therefore the Wind Advisory has been cancelled. A few breezes may persist into the evening.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Local gusts to 75 mph possible near the Little Belt and Highwood mountains. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. Gusts up to 85 mph possible along the immediate east slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and may cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
