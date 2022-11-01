Effective: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

5 HOURS AGO