Live scores: Wednesday's OSAA soccer state playoffs

By Pete Martini and Edith Noriega, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago

The OSAA soccer state playoffs continue this week, with boys matches on Tuesday and girls matches on Wednesday.

Check back here throughout the next two days to see which teams advance to the state quarterfinals.

McKay boys soccer reaches quarterfinals

No. 2 McKay boys soccer team defeated No. 15 Mountain View, 3-0 in the first round of the 5A state tournament Tuesday night.

“I don’t think we played our best game,” McKay head coach Juan Llamas said. “We slacked a little bit, and it wasn’t all there. We could have done better, but at the end of the day we won.”

The Scots had a slow start to their first playoff game after thunder delayed it within the first two minutes of play. The game would resume at 4:41 – close to 40 minutes after it was initially halted.

“When we came back out everybody was saying it felt kind of weird,” Llamas said on the team. “And I know the first two minutes right off the bat before the thunder the momentum was there.”

The Scots’ offense came out blazing with a corner kick goal from junior midfielder David Garcia in the 37 th minute. Ten minutes later, they added a crucial insurance goal by junior forward Abdoulie Jallow.

“After we scored the two goals, they (the Scots) laid off the gas pedal, and we kind of let them come back in the game,” Llamas said. “But we should have done better and we have to do better for the next game.”

The Scots had a crucial save during the final minutes of the first half when junior defender Musa Jallow blocked a shot at the net.

McKay will play the winner between No. 7 Ridgeview and No. 10 Springfield on Saturday.

Woodburn’s playoff run cut short

WILSONVILLE – The first round of the OSAA 5A girls soccer state championship kicked off Wednesday night, and among those competing were No. 7 Wilsonville and No. 10 Woodburn – the defending 5A and 4A state champions.

After 80 minutes of play, only one teams’ state title hopes continued while the other dealt with the crushing loss.

Woodburn’s hopes for a third state title in program history was cut short after a 3-1 loss to Wilsonville.

There was no dry eye in sight among the Bulldogs’ team.

“This season has been special because this group of seniors marks a big change in our program,” Woodburn head coach Andrea Whiteman said holding back tears. “Their freshman year was our first-ever state championship for any girls team in Woodburn.

“They (the seniors) have done an excellent job as a team, as seniors and of showing what women are capable of doing. They love the sport, the game, each other and I think that’s what makes it so special.”

The first 40 minutes of the match remained scoreless, although Bulldogs’ senior goalkeeper Litzy Gonzalez Hidalgo was kept busy at the net.

Wilsonville’s Camryn Schaan scored two goals – once in the 33 rd minute and again in the 14 th minute. Kenley Whittaker completed Wildcats final goal in the 6 th minute on a penalty kick.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the 18 th minute on a goal from junior Elizabeth Valdez Vazquez.

Wilsonville will face No. 2 Thurston in the 5A state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Tuesday’s boys soccer

Class 6A

Jesuit 2, Ida B. Wells 1

Central Catholic 1, Grants Pass 0

Gresham 3, McNary 0

South Eugene 4, Mountainside 0

Lincoln 2, Sherwood 1

Aloha 5, Willamette 2

Westview 2, Grant 1

Lakeridge 5, Glencoe 3

Class 5A

Summit 1, Corvallis 0

Wilsonville 4, Crater 1

West Albany 5, Ashland 0

Parkrose 2 Woodburn 1

La Salle 3, Crescent Valley 1

Centennial 2, Bend 0

Springfield 1, Ridgeview 0

McKay 3, Mountain View 0

Class 4A

Stayton 8, Seaside 0

North Marion 3, Marist 0

Ontario 2, Tillamook 1

Newport 3, Madras 1

Phoenix 2, Philomath 1

Hidden Valley 2, Molalla 1

Estacada 2, Scappoose 1

Henley 3, Cascade 1

Class 3A/2A/1A

Oregon Episcopal 3, Sisters 0

Riverside 6, Coquille 1

St. Mary’s 8, Gold Beach 0

Dayton 2, Westside Christian 1

Riverdale 1, Valley Catholic 0

Willamina 3, Lost River 1

McLoughlin 8, Umpqua Valley Christian 0

Catlin Gabel 8, Central Linn 0

Wednesday’s girls soccer

Class 6A

Jesuit 1, Oregon City 0

Cleveland 1, Lakeridge 0

Tualatin 2, Tigard 1

Sheldon 1, Beaverton 0

Sunset 4, St. Mary's 0

Lake Oswego 2, Forest Grove 1

Lincoln 3, Grant 2

West Linn 1, Barlow 0

Class 5A

Caldera 5, West Albany 0

Crescent Valley 1, Putnam 0

North Eugene 3, Redmond 0

Ashland 6, Silverton 0

Summit 6, Hillsboro 0

La Salle 3, Springfield 0

Wilsonville 3, Woodburn 1

Thurston 4, Mountain View 0

Class 4A

Marist 3, Mazama 0

Philomath 3, Henley 2

Scappoose 5, North Bend 0

North Marion 4, Pendleton 0

Gladstone 5, Klamath Union 0

Newport 5, Ontario 0

La Grande 7, The Dalles 1

Hidden Valley 7, Marshfield 0

Class 3A/2A/1A

Catlin Gabel 8, Four Rivers 0

Corbett 3, Central Linn 1

Sisters 4, Lakeview 0

Amity 6, McLoughlin 0

North Valley 2, Dayton 1

Sutherlin 3, Yamhill-Carlton 1

Riverdale 1, Pleasant Hill 0

Valley Catholic 8, Banks 0

